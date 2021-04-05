'Black Widow' New Trailer Out; Here's When The Movie Will Release In India

Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for their upcoming movie Black Widow and fans can’t hold their excitement. Along with the new trailer, the release date of the movie in India was also announced. The superhero movie is set to arrive in theatres in July 2021.

The new Black Widow trailer out now

Film and business analyst, Taran Adarsh took to his Instagram account and shared that the makers of Black Widow have released a new trailer for the movie. He shared two stills from the trailer in his post along with the new theatrical release date of the film in India. The movie is set to release in a total of six languages in the country.

The caption along with the post read, “NEXT SUPERHERO SPECTACLE FROM #MARVEL... #BlackWidow - starring #ScarlettJohansson - to release in #India on 9 July 2021 in 6 languages: #English, #Hindi, #Tamil, #Telugu, #Kannada and #Malayalam... New trailer out now”. Fans are excited about the release of the movie and have left some eager reactions under the post. Take a look at some of the comments here.

More about the Black Widow movie

The Cate Shortland directed movie is based on the life of Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow, who is portrayed by Scarlett Johansson. The movie will see Natasha, stuck in a situation alone where she tries to counter a conspiracy against herself that is connected to her past. She will be seen dealing with her history as a spy and all the relationships that she left behind when she went on to become an Avenger.

The movie will also feature actor and model Ever Anderson play the younger version of Natasha Romanoff, in a cast that also includes Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone and Rachel Weisz playing other pivotal roles. Black Widow is Marvel Cinematic Universe's first film in Phase Four and the 24th film overall. It will release in theatres on July 9, and also on the streaming platform Disney+, with premium access.

Promo Image Source: Taran Adarsh Instagram

