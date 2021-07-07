Black Widow Release Date India: Get More Info On Marvel Film Starring Scarlett Johansson

Marvel Cinematic Universe has begun its fourth phase in full swing. MCU's much-awaited movie Balck Widow movie is going to hit the screen's soon. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as the Black Widow in the movie, which will take place after the events of the 2016 movie Captain America: Civil War. The movie delves deeper into Johansson's character and shows various aspects of her past. Get more details like release date, time, star cast and more about the movie here.

Black Widow release date India

MCU had earlier decided the movie as an exclusive theatre release only, but after several delays in the release due to the ongoing pandemic the movie was released in theatres as well OTT platforms. The movie had its world premiere on June 29, 2021, at various events around the world, and is scheduled to be released in India on July 9.

Black Widow Cast

1. Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson will reprise her role as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow in the movie. This will be the ninth and the last time that Johansson will be seen as the former S.H.I.E.L.D agent. In the movie, Natasha Romanoff finds herself on the run and forced to confront a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past.

2. Florence Pugh Yelena Belova / Black Widow

A sister-figure to Romanoff who was trained in the Red Room as a Black Widow. As per Empire, director Cate Shortland said that Romanoff would be "handing Yelena Belova the baton" in the film, which would "propel another female storyline".

3. David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian

Stranger Things star David Harbour is all set oi make his MCU debut as the Russian super-soldier counterpart to Captain America and a father-figure to Romanoff and Belova. Harbour told TheWrap that Shostakov has "tons of cracks all over him. And he's not the heroic, nobleman that people want him to be. He both comically and tragically has a lot of flaws".

4. Rachel Weiz as Melina Vostokoff / Black Widow

Rachel Weiz plays the role of a seasoned spy trained in the Red Room as a Black Widow and a mother-figure to Romanoff and Belova who is now one of the Red Room's leading scientists.

