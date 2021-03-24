'Black Widow' Release Date Shifted To July; Will Arrive In Theatres & Premiere In Disney+

Quick links:
Black Widow is an upcoming movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Fans have been waiting for its premiere for a long time as the film has been delayed on multiple occasions due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the makers have changed its premiere date again with a hybrid release plan.
Disney and Marvel Studios has recently announced that Black Widow has been moved again from its May 7, 2021 premiere slot. Black Widow release date is now scheduled to be July 9, 2021. Along with that, the makers have revealed that the Marvel movie will hit the theatres and Disney+ on the same day, with additional charges for the subscribers. A new poster featuring Scarlett Johansson in her white costume had also been dropped. Take a look at it below.
Black Widow release date was first set to be May 1, 2020, but after the COVID-19 outbreak, it was changed to November 6, 2020. Later, it was pushed back again from November to May 7, 2021, causing a one-year delay. It is because the cinemas at major markets were shut down and others would have only 50% occupancy. Also, there is always an issue of spoilers and leaks once a film is premiered at a place. But now, the makers have decided to shift the date once again as a new wave of coronavirus is being witnessed around many countries resulting in lockdowns and fewer audiences.
Black Widow cast includes Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O T Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz, and Ray Winstone making their MCU debut. William Hurt will be reprising his role as Thaddeus Ross. Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye is also a part of the Black Widow cast, as the movie will show the Budapest story.
The Black Widow plot will revolve around the events that took place after Captain America: Civil War (2016) where Natasha Romanoff finds herself alone fighting dangerous enemies that have ties with her own past. Directed by Cate Shortland, it is expected to be Scarlett Johansson’s last film as the titular character. It will also be the first movie in MCU Phase Four.
