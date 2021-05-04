Black Widow Release Date: When Is The Scarlett Johansson-starrer Hitting Big Screens?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe recently launched their film series releasing from the year 2021 to 2023 called Marvel Phase 4. The trailer showed Marvel's previous movies packed with iconic dialogues and superheroes and also showed the Marvel Phase 4 movies to be released in coming years. The trailer also revealed the highly awaited Black Widow release date and fans could not be more excited.

When is Black Widow releasing?

Starring Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow is one of the most talked-about Marvel movies of the year as the release date of the movie kept moving up due to the pandemic. After several official statements regarding the Black Widow release date, the recent trailer released by Marvel Studios revealed the final release date of the movie. The Marvel Phase 4 trailer showed a small clip of the movie and revealed that the movie will release on July 9, 2021.

Pic Credit: Marvel Entertainment Youtube

Where to watch Black Widow?

Part of the reason why the movie was being postponed was that the filmmakers wanted a theatrical release for the movie. The official Instagram account of Black Widow revealed that the movie will be releasing in theatres on July 9. The movie will also be available on the OTT platform Disney Plus with premiere access on the same day and will require an additional fee.

Netizens' reaction to Black Widow release date

Fans appeared excited after Marvel Studios announced the release date for the movie as many fans wrote that they cannot wait to watch it. One fan jokingly remarked that they hoped that the studio stays with this date. Another fan commented that the movie should be out already since they are tired of waiting.

Pic Credit: Black Widow IG

Marvel Phase 4 movies

The trailer also revealed the upcoming Marvel movies for the next 2 years. The list included Black Widow along with The Legend Of The Ten Rings, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, Thor Love And Thunder, Spider-Man No Way Home, Black Panther Wakanda Forever The Marvels, and Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania. The trailer also shared Angelina Jolie's first look from the movie The Eternals.

Promo Pic Credit: Black Widow IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.