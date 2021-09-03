'Black Widow' Releases In India: Fans Laud 'action And Witty Banter' Of Superhero Flick

One of the biggest movies of the year from the Marvel studios, Black Widow made the Indian fans wait with the delayed release in the country. The movie finally dropped, on Friday. on Disney Plus Hotstar and Indian fans were finally treated with the Black Widow action on the streaming app. While the movie managed to garner positive reviews from the critics with a worldwide collection of over $371.1 million at the box office and $60 million on the streamer, the collection has yet to add another huge amount from the viewership from India. Read on to know if the superhero actioner lived up to the hype of the Indian Marvel fanatics.

'Black Widow' India review

The international release date of Cate Shortland's actioner was July 9, 2021. Black Widow release date in India on Disney Plus Hotstar was scheduled on September 3. With the movie finally dropped, here is what the netizens have to say about Scarlett Johansson starter superhero flick. Taking to the official Instagram account of Disney Plus Hotstar, the streamer announced the release of the movie on the platform writing, ''The moment we've all been waiting for is here!!! 🚨 Marvel Studio's #BlackWidow is now streaming in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.''

Fans could not contain their excitement as they flooded the comments section with heart and fire emojis. Many expressed their delight over finally getting to stream Black Widow as one user wrote, ''Finally finally in Hindi dubbed'' and another user commented, ''Thank you so much for Hindi dubbed''. One ardent fan was excited to watch the movie for the second time in the Hindi version as he wrote, ''Will be experience it for 2nd time in Hindi''.

Some fans also took the microblogging site to voice their opinions on the movie. One film critic lauded the movie's action and 'witty banter' of the characters by writing, ''Gives you the casual witty banter, the action-packed sequences, and the thrill of knowing that Natasha Romanoff saved the world in more ways than we knew previously.”

“#BlackWidow gives you the casual witty banter, the action packed sequences, and the thrill of knowing that Natasha Romanoff saved the world in more ways that we knew previously.”



Scarlett Johansson will be seen essaying the role for the final time in the movie. The ensemble of the cast also featured actors like Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, Olga Kurylenko, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz.

