‘Black Widow’ Scarlett Johannson 'trains' Next Generation Of Avengers At Disneyland; Watch

Veteran actor Scarlett Johansson topped headlines last year after she got entangled in a legal tussle with production house Disney after the release of her MCU solo film, Black Widow, regarding its hybrid rollout, which resulted in her earnings loss. As the lawsuit was later settled with both the parties stating that they were open to collaborating with each other, a video of the actor dressed as Black Widow recently surfaced online wherein she was seen enjoying some fun moments with children at Disneyland.

Black Widow Scarlett Johannson's 'training video' with kids at Disneyland leaves fans in awe

A video of Scarlett Johannson recently surfaced online in which was seen sporting her Black Widow costume while playing a fun game with the kids at Disneyland. She was seen making a human chain with the kids while training them at the Avengers Campus. Watch the video ahead-

For the unversed, Black Widow stars Scarlett Johansson in the lead as she stepped into the shoes of Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, who is a trained former-KGB assassin and former agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. Directed by Cate Shortland, the movie is the 24th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and follows the events of the 2016 movie, Captain America: Civil War. Apart from Johansson, other popular actors in the movie include Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova / Black Widow, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian, O-T Fagbenle as Rick Mason, Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov / Taskmaster, Ray Winstone as Dreykov, William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff / Black Widow, and more.

On the other hand, while the movie was a huge hit among the audience, it was even honoured at the 47th People's Choice Awards held in California. It was announced that the film won the Movie of the Year award at the ceremony. The actor also won the Female Movie Star of 2021 at the PCAs. The movie also garnered awards and accolades at various prestigious award ceremonies.

Moreover, it was one of the first to make an impact at the box office, shattering numerous COVID-era records to earmark close to $400 million at the box office. It also received positive reviews for its action sequences and performances.

