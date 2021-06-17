'Black Widow': Scarlett Johansson Confirms Natasha And Yelena’s 'Meaningful' Shared Vest

Marvel movies are very well-known for dropping easter eggs about a previous or an upcoming film to form a connection between them. Since very long , there has been discussions about Black Widow dropping easter eggs for Avengers: Infinity War, now all the discussions can finally come to an end as Scarlett Johansson herself has revealed some interesting things about the upcoming Black Widow film. Black Widow is slated to release in July 2021.

Scarlett Johansson talks about Natasha and Yelena’s ‘Meaningful’ Shared Vest

Scarlett Johansson in an interview with Screenrant, finally addressed the mystery surrounding Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova wearing a green vest that looked exactly like the one Natasha wore in Infinity War. She said that it is actually an important thing and it seems very superficial but it actually is very unique and very meaningful thing. She added that it is totally a Kevin Feige thing and he loves all of the backstory stuff and things that connect characters to one another.

For the unversed, Scarlett’s character Natasha can be seen wearing a green vest during the battle with Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. Netizens have also observed that she is also seen matching her hair colour blonde, similar to Florence’s look in the Black Widow. Fans are speculating if Natasha pays a tribute of sorts to Yelena in Infinity War.

Furthermore, Scarlett talked more about the story behind the vest. She said that when they designed the vest it was just a different look for the character but it’s fun how Kevin’s mind works in this and he is like an ‘imagineer’ in that way where he thinks of all the little hidden things that people will give that are seemingly innocuous. She added that it becomes an heirloom in an unexpected and funny manner.

Black Widow revolves around the story of Natasha Romanova who is given to KGB and grooms her to become its ultimate operative. When U.S.S.R breaks up, the government tries to kill her as the action moves to present-day New York where she has now became a freelance operative. The film stars Scarlett Johansson, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, Ray Winstone and William Hurt in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release in the month of July in 2021.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM BLACK WIDOW

