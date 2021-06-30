'Black Widow': Scarlett Johansson Opens Up About Leaving The MCU, Calls It 'bittersweet'

Black Widow will finally release next week, after more than a year-long delay. The movie marks Scarlett Johansson's last outing as Natasha Romanoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Now, she shared her feelings on bidding farewell to Marvel movies, following her decade-long stay.

Scarlett Johansson feels "bittersweet" on leaving the MCU with 'Black Widow'

In a recent appearance on Good Morning America, Scarlett Johansson expressed her feelings on bidding goodbye to the MCU. She said the feeling is bittersweet. The actor mentioned that she has had an "incredible decade" working with her Marvel family. She stated that she is going to miss not seeing them every 18 months or two years, like those kinds of milestones she always really looks forward to. But Johansson feels "really proud" of this film, and she thinks it's great to go out on a high note. She explained that Black Widow is "so different" from any other Marvel film that they have done so far. So, she admitted that "it's bittersweet," for her.

We’re chatting with #BlackWidow herself Scarlett Johansson about starring in and executive producing @theblackwidow! pic.twitter.com/wTJJ2sNvve — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 28, 2021

Scarlett Johansson debuted in the MCU in 2010 with Iron Man 2. She went on to become one of the original six Avengers with 2012 released The Avengers. Since then, she has been seen in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2019), and Avengers: Endgame (2019), with a mid-credits scene cameo in Captain Marvel (2019). Natasha Romanoff sacrificed herself on Vormir to get the soul stone, saving his friend, Clint Barton / Hawkeye, played by Jeremy Renner. Johansson has earned immense love from the audience for her portrayal of Black Widow over 10 years.

Black Widow will also feature Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian, Ray Wintson as Dreykov, and O-T Fagbenle as Rick Mason, as they make their MCU debut. William Hurt reprises his role as Thaddeus Ross with Jeremy Renner having a cameo as Clint Barton / Hawkeye. Directed by Cate Shortland, the plot takes place after Captain America: Civil War as Natasha Romanoff is on the run. She revisits her past, including her family, trying to make amends and do things right this time. The film will arrive in theatres on July 9, 2021, and on Disney+ with Premier Access on the same day. The ending of Scarlett Johansson's role in MCU with Black Widow marks the beginning of Marvel Phase Four movies.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM BLACK WIDOW SPECIAL LOOK

