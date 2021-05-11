'Black Widow': Scarlett Johansson To Florence Pugh; Character Details Of This MCU Film

Helmed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow is an upcoming Marvel movie based on the character Natasha Romanoff. Tracing her story of origin, Black Widow revolves around all her quests between Captain America: Civil War and Infinity War. The Avenger finds herself alone and is forced to confront a dangerous conspiracy that is lined with her past. In this MCU film, fans will witness Romanoff’s history as a spy and how she deals with some broken relationship in the wake long before she became an Avenger. Here, we have detailed everything about the Black Widow cast that fans should know.

Black Widow cast

Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson essays the role of the main protagonist in the Black Widow cast. She is an Avenger, a highly trained assassin and agent of SHIELD. In Avengers: Endgame, Natasha Romanoff sacrificed her life in order to procure the South Stone needed to defeat Thanos. Ever Anderson will be seen essaying the role of a young Natasha Romanoff.

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova/ Black Widow

Actor Florence Pugh plays the role of Yelena Belova who is a sister-like figure to Natasha. Belova was trained in the same Red Room as a Black Widow with Romanoff. The movie will showcase Romanoff passing her baton to Belova, as fans know that Natasha eventually dies. Belova is an unapologetic, confident and emotionally brave warrior, as detailed in the official synopsis. Violet McGrew portrays young Belova in the film.

David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov aka Red Guardian

Alexei Shostakov or Red Guardian is the Russian super-soldier counterpart to Captain America. He is a father figure to both Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova. The Red Guardian has a lot of flaws in his character and he is not the nobleman that everyone wants him to be.

O-T Fagbenle as Rick Mason

He is an ally of Natasha Romanoff who is also romantically interested in her. He has assisted Romanoff in many tasks together. However, the details of their story yet remain unclear.

Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff/ Black Widow

Rachel Weisz portrays the role of Melina Vostokoff in the film. She is also a Black Widow and a seasoned spy trained in the Red Room. She is a mother figure to Romanoff and Belova.

(Image: Still from Black Widow trailer)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.