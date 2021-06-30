Black Widow Screening: Florence Pugh Aka Yelena Makes An Appearance At The London Premiere

One of the leading Black Widow cast members, Florence Pugh was seen making an appearance at the Black Widow screening at Leicester Square, London today. In addition to the same, the front-lining Black Widow cast member herself, i.e Scarlett Johansson, was also seen delivering a message to the fans of the character and the cinematic universe. The same was done virtually. You can take a look at all of the images and video posts from the recently concluded London Black Widow screening event below.

Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson make an appearance at the Black Widow London screening:

Florence Pugh posing with cosplayers at the #BlackWidow premiere pic.twitter.com/nSCGHs40J2 — Florence Pugh Daily (@bestofpugh) June 29, 2021

FLORENCE PUGH FOR THE #BlackWidow PREMIERE EVERYONE WAKE THE FUCK UP pic.twitter.com/BpOV72y7m1 — kyle ⴵ (@flossiepughs) June 29, 2021

Scarlett Johansson with a video message for the fans at the London Premiere of #BlackWidow today pic.twitter.com/lUctGIYCpx — best of Scarlett (@BestfScarlett) June 29, 2021

A little about the Black Widow movie:

As per the official synopsis of the film on the Marvel website, the upcoming addition to the list of Scarlett Johansson movies, Black Widow will see Natasha Romanoff aka the Black Widow confronting the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. She will also be seen pursued by a force that will supposedly stop at nothing to bring her down. The movie, touted to be a stylised espionage thriller as well as a dysfunctional family drama, will also see Natasha dealing with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. As far as Black Widow release date is concerned, the film will get a theatrical as well as a digital release on July 9th, 2021.

In addition to Scarlett Johansson, the Black Widow cast list is made up of names such as Florence Pugh, who stars as Yelena Belova, David Harbour, who portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina, amongst others. Black Widow is the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is directed by Cate Shortland. More information regarding the exact function of the character of Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow will be shared with the readers as and when they will be made available.

Black Widow trailer:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.