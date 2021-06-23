'Black Widow' Star David Harbour Reveals What He Wants Next For The Red Guardian

Black Widow is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. It is slated to be the 24th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The long-awaited Marvel movie, which will focus on Avenger Natasha Romanoff, portrayed by Scarlett Johansson, will also have David Harbour playing the character of Alexei Shostakov, who is the Russian version of Captain America, known as Red Guardian. Harbour recently stated that he believes that the bond between Natasha and Alexei could be used to drive forward a standalone movie for Red Guardian.

David Harbour in Black Widow

In an interview with Insider, Hollywood actor David Harbour, who will soon be seen as Alexei Shostakov, aka Black Widow's father, revealed that his character would want vengeance for Black Widow's death after he found out that Hawkeye was the one who pushed her off the cliff. The actor was referring to the death of Romanoff in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, which takes place following the events of 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

The truth is Black Widow and Hawkeye were both prepared to jump off the cliff on Vormir so the other could obtain the Soul Stone during the Avengers' time heist to save humanity. It led to them fighting to try to stop the other from having to jump. Finally, it was Romanoff who fell to her death. Harbour stated that Red Guardian being told that Hawkeye is to blame for Romanoff's death could lead to an exciting revenge story or a subplot in the upcoming Disney+ Hawkeye series. The upcoming Black Widow movie would show Natasha Romanoff seek help from allies of her past like mother figure Melina Vostokoff, father figure Alexei Shostakov/ Red Guardian, and Yelena Belova, who is a sister-like ally to the Black Widow.

Black Widow release date

Black Widow is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 9, 2021, simultaneously in theatres and through Disney+ with Premier Access. The cast of the movie includes Scarlett Johansson in the lead role as Black Widow, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian, O-T Fagbenle as Rick Mason, William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross, and Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff. It will be the first film in Phase Four of the MCU.

