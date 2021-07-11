‘Black Widow’ Star Florence Pugh And Director Break Down The Post-credits Scene

MCU's Black Widow recently released in theatres in the US and has been receiving positive responses from critics and audiences alike. Florence Pugh who plays an important role in the movie along with the director Cate Shortland recently broke down and explained the interesting post-credit scene of the movie.

Florence Pugh and Cate Shortland explain the post-credit scene

The cast and crew in an interview with Variety broke down the post-credit scene of Black Widow. In the post-credit scene, Yelena (Florence Pugh) walks up to Natasha's (Scarlett Johansson) grave. The scene shifts back to the current timeline post the events of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame when Natasha sacrificed her life to acquire the Soul Stone(Black Widow movie will take place after the events of the 2016 movie Captain America: Civil War). Her gravestone reads 'Daughter. Sister. Avenger', as Yelena mourns, a woman standing next to her grabs her attention It’s the Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who was first introduced on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Contessa tells Yelena that her next target has been decided and hands her a photo. The photo is of none other Clint Barton aka Hawkeye aka Natasha's best friend.

The scene gives fans a hint about Yelena resuming her MCU journey later this year on the TV show Hawkeye. Shortland said the post-credits scene was the best way to honour Natasha's sacrifice. Pugh revealed that the scene wasn't part of the movie’s original production schedule, but was shot during the reshoots. Pugh also said that it was this scene that made her realize that her journey in MCU was going to continue.

Earlier in an interview with Variety, Scarlett Johansson revealed that she was most likely not going to return as Natasha Romanoff again. The actress said the Black Widow movie was a perfect way, to sum up, her character and bid adieu to Romanoff. Johansson said "I really am happy with the work I accomplished in my last decade-plus at Marvel. I feel like I’m going out on a high note with a movie I’m incredibly proud of. I feel like my work with Natasha is complete, if that is such a thing."

Image- Black Widow official Instagram

