Black Widow Stars Scarlett Johansson & Florence Pugh On Their Epic Journey As Superheroes

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has kick-started its phase four in full swing. MCU's phase four will introduce several new superheroes in the studio's universe, at the same time it will also bid adieu to its long time character Black Widow. Scarlett Johansson starer Black Widow is a stand-alone film about the Russian spy Natasha Romanoff. The movie will also feature Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz. In a recent interview, cast members Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh open about their experience while shooting the movie. Johansson also spoke about returning to the character, having already played her death in Avengers: Endgame. The movie is slated to release on July 9th in theatres and OTT platforms.

Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh talk about their movie

In an interview with Variety, Johansson spoke about returning to the character, having already played her death in the tragic Endgame scene. The actress said that the whole process of making the movie was really emotional and she has such an affinity for Natasha. Johansson said that Romanoff has a lot of integrity and she finds her extremely touching. The Balck Widow actress who is also the executive producer of the movie explained how she insisted Cate Shortland to direct the movie. Speaking about Shortland she said that, "From the very beginning, it was Cate Shortland for me. She was interested in the parts of Natasha that I was interested in".

Florence Pugh who is making her debut in MCU through the movie spoke about her character Yelena and Romanoff's relationship and said that it is "a sister story that really hones in on grief, on pain, on abuse, on being a victim, and living with being a victim.” She further said that the movie's success was all credits to the director Cate Shortland and Scarlett.

The movie was initially scheduled to be released in May 2020, kicking off Marvel’s Phase Four movies. It was delayed, along with every other theatrical release, due to COVID-19, and kept getting delayed every few months. After much delay, the movie is set to release in theatres in the US on July 9th. Indian viewers can watch the movie on Disney+Hotstar.

Image: Marvel Studio's Instagram

