Last Updated:

'Black Widow' To 'Shang-Chi', Netizens Rank All Major Marvel Ventures Of 2021

The internet has been buzzing with Marvel fanatics ranking the movies and series of Phase four like 'Black Widow', 'Falcon' and 'The Winter Soldier' and more.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Black Widow

Image: Instagram/@marvelstudios/black.widow


From films to series and theatres to OTT platforms, Marvel has successfully dominated the year with their commercially as well critically acclaimed ventures. Despite the prevailing situations of the pandemic compelling films to release in OTT space and presenting several setbacks, Marvel Studious managed to treat their fans with the top-notch action-adventure solo flicks of their superheroes. From providing Black Widow with her own film after almost a decade to introducing the first Asian superhero in Shang-Chi, the studio giant ended the year with a splash by presenting arguably the best Marvel movie to be ever made- Spider-Man: No Way home.

It would not be very far fetched to assume that Marvelites are satisfied with the films and series offered to them in theatres as well the OTT platform. With a promising year ahead owing to the next releases in Marvel's Phase four plan, netizens took to their social media to rank Marvel series and films of the year. 

Fans rank Marvel ventures of the year

Marvel Cinematic Universe introduced the Phase Four plan to provide a line-up of films releasing from the year 2021 to 2023. The first theatrical film to be released in the plan was Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow followed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals and most recently Spider-Man: No Way Home. Series like Loki, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Hawkeye and the animated series What If...? was treated on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar throughout the year. 

READ | Scarlett Johansson opens up about Black Widow controversy; says 'standup for yourself'

Although all the ventures managed to create a stir in the fandom for their respective unique storyline and execution, netizens were able to rank these ventures according to their liking. With a score of 9.1 on IMDd, Tom Holland's latest outing in Spider-Man: No Way Home noticeably took the lead in the public vote. Check out netizens' rankings of all the Marvel ventures of the year 2021. 

READ | Will Black Widow's sister Yelena Belova appear in 'Hawkeye'? Here's everything we know

Looking forward to a promising year, one fan aptly summarised every Marvelite's anticipation by tweeting, 'Black Widow, Shang-Chi and (later this month) Eternals are streaming. Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters. Hawkeye finale is this Weds. Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and Ms. Marvel are on the way. Doctor Strange 2, Thor 4, Black Panther 2 are up next... What a time to be a Marvelite!''

READ | People's Choice Awards 2021: Scarlett Johansson-starrer 'Black Widow' wins Movie of 2021

Image: Instagram/@marvelstudios/black.widow/spidermanmovie

READ | From 'No Time to Die' to 'Black Widow', top Hollywood movies of 2021

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Black Widow, Netflix, Shang-Chi
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com