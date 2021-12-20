'Black Widow' To 'Shang-Chi', Netizens Rank All Major Marvel Ventures Of 2021

Quick links:
From films to series and theatres to OTT platforms, Marvel has successfully dominated the year with their commercially as well critically acclaimed ventures. Despite the prevailing situations of the pandemic compelling films to release in OTT space and presenting several setbacks, Marvel Studious managed to treat their fans with the top-notch action-adventure solo flicks of their superheroes. From providing Black Widow with her own film after almost a decade to introducing the first Asian superhero in Shang-Chi, the studio giant ended the year with a splash by presenting arguably the best Marvel movie to be ever made- Spider-Man: No Way home.
It would not be very far fetched to assume that Marvelites are satisfied with the films and series offered to them in theatres as well the OTT platform. With a promising year ahead owing to the next releases in Marvel's Phase four plan, netizens took to their social media to rank Marvel series and films of the year.
Marvel Cinematic Universe introduced the Phase Four plan to provide a line-up of films releasing from the year 2021 to 2023. The first theatrical film to be released in the plan was Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow followed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals and most recently Spider-Man: No Way Home. Series like Loki, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Hawkeye and the animated series What If...? was treated on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar throughout the year.
Although all the ventures managed to create a stir in the fandom for their respective unique storyline and execution, netizens were able to rank these ventures according to their liking. With a score of 9.1 on IMDd, Tom Holland's latest outing in Spider-Man: No Way Home noticeably took the lead in the public vote. Check out netizens' rankings of all the Marvel ventures of the year 2021.
Since we are ranking MCU phase 4 thus far:— Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) December 19, 2021
1. Spider-Man No Way Home
2. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
3. WandaVision
4. Loki
5. Hawkeye
6. What If...?
7. Eternals
8. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
9. Black Widow pic.twitter.com/Zqnw4kTwcU
1:Spider-Man No Way Home— Ian (@Earth_928_2099) December 19, 2021
2: Hawkeye
3: Shang Chi
4: FATWS
5: What If…?
6:Loki
7: WandaVision
8: Black Widow
9: Eternals https://t.co/x7UFJ8SJue
2021 was a heck of a year for the MCU. Here is my list in order from Love to Like. Did I get it right?— 🅰🆄🅳🅸🅾🅽🅾🆃🆂 🎙 (@audionots) December 20, 2021
1. Spider-Man: No Way Home
2. Loki
3. Hawkeye
4. Shang-Chi
5. Wandavision
6. Eternals
7. Falcon and the Winter soldier
8. What if…?
9. Black Widow#MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/v7JWYXWN3h
wandavision,ftws,shang chi,loki, no way home ,hawkeye,black widow, eternals in that order https://t.co/2vylOLZv5w— Samson Joshy Vadakkethala (@SamsonJoshy) December 20, 2021
Soy incapaz de elegir solamente una favorita. Mi lista:— Sandra (@ohsaysthings) December 20, 2021
No Way Home
Loki
Wandavision
Eternals
Black Widow
Shang-Chi
Hawkeye
Falcon and TWS
What If https://t.co/HWubL2770U
MCU Phase 4 Ranking:— Price of Reason (@priceoreason) December 19, 2021
1) #SpiderManNoWayHome 8.4/10
2) Shang-Chi 7.1/10
3) Black Widow 6.7/10
4) WandaVision 6/10
5) Hawkeye 5.5/10
6) What If? 5.1/10
7) Falcon And The Winter Soldier 4/10
8) Loki 3.9/10
9) Eternals 💩 pic.twitter.com/7fmWZXuSVh
WandaVision— Rudio_1 (@Rudio_1) December 20, 2021
Falcon & WS
Loki
Black Widow
Shang Chi
Eternals
Hawkeye
No Way Home
Marvel won 2021 by a mile. pic.twitter.com/CArFWIivBn
Looking forward to a promising year, one fan aptly summarised every Marvelite's anticipation by tweeting, 'Black Widow, Shang-Chi and (later this month) Eternals are streaming. Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters. Hawkeye finale is this Weds. Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and Ms. Marvel are on the way. Doctor Strange 2, Thor 4, Black Panther 2 are up next... What a time to be a Marvelite!''
Black Widow, Shang-Chi and (later this month) Eternals are streaming.— Dan Slott (@DanSlott) December 19, 2021
Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters.
Hawkeye finale is this Weds.
Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and Ms. Marvel are on the way.
Doctor Strange 2, Thor 4, Black Panther 2 are up next...
What a time to be a Marvelite!
