'Black Widow' To 'Shang-Chi', Netizens Rank All Major Marvel Ventures Of 2021

From films to series and theatres to OTT platforms, Marvel has successfully dominated the year with their commercially as well critically acclaimed ventures. Despite the prevailing situations of the pandemic compelling films to release in OTT space and presenting several setbacks, Marvel Studious managed to treat their fans with the top-notch action-adventure solo flicks of their superheroes. From providing Black Widow with her own film after almost a decade to introducing the first Asian superhero in Shang-Chi, the studio giant ended the year with a splash by presenting arguably the best Marvel movie to be ever made- Spider-Man: No Way home.

It would not be very far fetched to assume that Marvelites are satisfied with the films and series offered to them in theatres as well the OTT platform. With a promising year ahead owing to the next releases in Marvel's Phase four plan, netizens took to their social media to rank Marvel series and films of the year.

Fans rank Marvel ventures of the year

Marvel Cinematic Universe introduced the Phase Four plan to provide a line-up of films releasing from the year 2021 to 2023. The first theatrical film to be released in the plan was Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow followed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals and most recently Spider-Man: No Way Home. Series like Loki, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Hawkeye and the animated series What If...? was treated on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar throughout the year.

Although all the ventures managed to create a stir in the fandom for their respective unique storyline and execution, netizens were able to rank these ventures according to their liking. With a score of 9.1 on IMDd, Tom Holland's latest outing in Spider-Man: No Way Home noticeably took the lead in the public vote. Check out netizens' rankings of all the Marvel ventures of the year 2021.

Since we are ranking MCU phase 4 thus far:



1. Spider-Man No Way Home

2. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

3. WandaVision

4. Loki

5. Hawkeye

6. What If...?

7. Eternals

8. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

9. Black Widow pic.twitter.com/Zqnw4kTwcU — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) December 19, 2021

1:Spider-Man No Way Home

2: Hawkeye

3: Shang Chi

4: FATWS

5: What If…?

6:Loki

7: WandaVision

8: Black Widow

9: Eternals https://t.co/x7UFJ8SJue — Ian (@Earth_928_2099) December 19, 2021

2021 was a heck of a year for the MCU. Here is my list in order from Love to Like. Did I get it right?



1. Spider-Man: No Way Home

2. Loki

3. Hawkeye

4. Shang-Chi

5. Wandavision

6. Eternals

7. Falcon and the Winter soldier

8. What if…?

9. Black Widow#MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/v7JWYXWN3h — 🅰🆄🅳🅸🅾🅽🅾🆃🆂 🎙 (@audionots) December 20, 2021

wandavision,ftws,shang chi,loki, no way home ,hawkeye,black widow, eternals in that order https://t.co/2vylOLZv5w — Samson Joshy Vadakkethala (@SamsonJoshy) December 20, 2021

Soy incapaz de elegir solamente una favorita. Mi lista:



No Way Home

Loki

Wandavision

Eternals

Black Widow

Shang-Chi

Hawkeye

Falcon and TWS

What If https://t.co/HWubL2770U — Sandra (@ohsaysthings) December 20, 2021

MCU Phase 4 Ranking:

1) #SpiderManNoWayHome 8.4/10

2) Shang-Chi 7.1/10

3) Black Widow 6.7/10

4) WandaVision 6/10

5) Hawkeye 5.5/10

6) What If? 5.1/10

7) Falcon And The Winter Soldier 4/10

8) Loki 3.9/10

9) Eternals 💩 pic.twitter.com/7fmWZXuSVh — Price of Reason (@priceoreason) December 19, 2021

WandaVision

Falcon & WS

Loki

Black Widow

Shang Chi

Eternals

Hawkeye

No Way Home



Marvel won 2021 by a mile. pic.twitter.com/CArFWIivBn — Rudio_1 (@Rudio_1) December 20, 2021

Looking forward to a promising year, one fan aptly summarised every Marvelite's anticipation by tweeting, 'Black Widow, Shang-Chi and (later this month) Eternals are streaming. Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters. Hawkeye finale is this Weds. Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and Ms. Marvel are on the way. Doctor Strange 2, Thor 4, Black Panther 2 are up next... What a time to be a Marvelite!''

Black Widow, Shang-Chi and (later this month) Eternals are streaming.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters.

Hawkeye finale is this Weds.

Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and Ms. Marvel are on the way.

Doctor Strange 2, Thor 4, Black Panther 2 are up next...

What a time to be a Marvelite! — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) December 19, 2021

Image: Instagram/@marvelstudios/black.widow/spidermanmovie