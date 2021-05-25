Black Widow Trailer Features Details About Natasha Romanoff's Face-off With The Taskmaster

Black Widow is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. It is slated to be the 24th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The trailer of the upcoming Marvel film was released about a month ago and it shows Natasha Romanoff aka the Black Widow fighting off the Taskmaster.

Black Widow trailer

The trailer of the upcoming Marvel film Black Widow will feature Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, trying to fight the demons of her past. After the death of her character in Avengers: Endgame, Black Widow will finally have a solo film, wherein her past will catch up to her. The 2-minute-long trailer shows Natasha teaming up with a few people from her old days to fight off Taskmaster. Even though the Taskmaster's identity remains a secret, it is being reported that it could be someone from the Red Room, the training center for Black Widows.

Natasha Romanoff will seek help from allies of her past like mother figure Melina Vostokoff, father figure Alexei Shostakov/ Red Guardian, and Yelena Belova, who is a sister-like ally to the Black Widow. The official synopsis of the movie reads, "Black Widow will see Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronting the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. She will also be seen pursued by a force that will supposedly stop at nothing to bring her down. The movie, touted to be a stylized espionage thriller as well as a dysfunctional family drama, will also see Natasha dealing with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger."

Black Widow's release

Black Widow is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 9, 2021, simultaneously in theaters and through Disney+ with Premier Access. The cast of the movie includes Scarlett Johansson in the lead role as Black Widow, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian, O-T Fagbenle as Rick Mason, William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross, and Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff. It will be the first film in Phase Four of the MCU.

Image - Still from the trailer

