Black Widow Was Supposed To Have An Iron Man Cameo But Got Shelved For THIS Reason

Marvel Studios sensation Black Widow is successfully sustaining its top position among fans and the box office, two weeks post its release. Since the character's introduction to the cinematic world in 2008, the character of Natasha Romanoff has been an instant hit while also undergone major characteristic changes over the years in several movies. After several years of demands from the fans to the Marvel Studios, the makers finally released the highly anticipated stand-alone Black Widow.

Robert Downey Jr was supposed to have a cameo in Black Widow?

The relationship between Black Widow and Iron Man dates back to the year 2008 when S.H.I.E.L.D agent Natasha Romanoff was appointed to keep an eye on Tony Stark aka Iron Man. Fans appreciated their interactions and enjoyed the two characters sharing screen in the following movies. In a new scoop provided by the makers of Black Widow, it was revealed that Robert Downey Jr was supposed to have a brief cameo in the movie, however, the plan did not come to fruition.

Eric Pearson and Cate Shortland on Iron Man's cameo in Black Widow

While promoting the movie, screenwriter Eric Pearson appeared on Comicbook.com’s Phase Zero podcast and revealed the plans that got shelved. He said, "I do remember now that one version of the script, prior to me, literally had written into it the end moment of Civil War with Tony and Natasha, but it was old footage''. Revealing some more details on the projects, Pearson continued, ''It would have been, ‘Hey audience, remember where we are, we’re going to key off of this moment of her.’ So it wouldn’t have been Robert Downey Jr, at least to the best of my knowledge. That was the only time that I saw Tony Stark’s name in, [it] was just a flag planted reminder of ‘Hey we’re right at the end of Civil War'''.

Directed of the Black Widow movie Cate Shortland continued stating, ''Initially, there was discussions about everything, about all of the different characters. What we decided was, and I think Kevin was really great, he said, ‘She doesn’t need the boys.’ We didn’t want it to feel like she needs the support. We want her to stand alone. And she does''.

IMAGE- PIXABAY & BLACK WIDOW'S INSTAGRAM

