Black Widow's Theatrical Release Will Have To Be 'last-minute Decision' Says Disney CEO

Marvel's highly anticipated movie Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson has had its fair share of postponements due to the pandemic. Previously, Marvel Studios released a trailer of Black Widow and revealed that the film will hit the theatres on the 7th of May 2021. In a recent interview with Bloomberg Television, Disney CEO Bob Chapek talked about the uncertainty of Black Widow's theatrical release.

'Last-minute call'

Standing in front of Disneyland, Bob Chapek said that the pattern of Black Widow's theatrical release will be 'a last-minute call'. The Disney CEO was asked about the movie's release date to which he answered saying that the viewers will have to adapt to 'flexibility'. Additionally, he talked about the changing time due to pandemic and changing consumer behaviour. Due to the uncertain lockdowns, the theatres were closed a few weeks ago but they are open now and so filmmakers will have to observe the nature of theatregoers before making any decision of releasing a movie in theatres.

'Love a theatrical window'

Disney has been booming with the business since the launch of their OTT platform Disney+ with releases like Mulan and Pixar's Soul. Although streaming platforms are proving to be a go-to platform for audiences to watch any movie, Disney CEO emphasized the need for the theatrical release of movies saying that it is important for the sake of building their franchise. He assured the viewers that they will observe the dynamic environment and accordingly make a decision for Black Widow's theatrical release.

Black Widow cast

The American superhero film is based on the Marvel comic character named Black Widow. Directed by Cate Shortland, the movie will be distributed under Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures and produced by Marvel Studios. Accompanying Scarlett Johansson in the Black Widow cast is Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz.

Black Widow plot

The 24th film of Marvel Cinematic Universe will be set after Captain America: Civil War released in 2016. The plot of the movie includes Natasha being given to KGB and becoming an ultimate operative. The government tries to execute her when the USSR breaks up. Now, Natasha Romanoff will be facing her dark past as she works as a freelance operative.