'Blacklist' Bids Farewell To Megan Boone As She Quits Playing Elizabeth Keen: Report

NBC's long-running show Blacklist has kept the audience on the edge of the seat with its latest episodes of season 8. Just when the season is coming to a climatic end, revealing all the secrets and solving mysteries, Megan Boone playing Elizabeth Keen has decided to quit the show. Read more to know what happens to Boone's character in the upcoming Blacklist episodes.

Megan Boone quits Blacklist

Fresh reports from Deadline claimed the 38-year-old actress who has been playing Elizabeth Keen, an FBI profiler, for eight seasons have finally decided to call it quits. The reports came after only two Blacklist episodes are left to be aired on June 16th and 23rd, respectively. The character earned the actress fame and success as she became an instant hit among the audience.

According to the same reports, Megan Boone's decision had come early on before the show was renewed for the 9th season. This helped the writers to write Elizabeth Keen's character off the show smoothly towards the end of the current season. The last two episodes of the series titled 'Nachalo' and 'Konets' will show Elizabeth targeting her team member after turning into a criminal on the run.

Megan Boone's Season 8 wrap

The actress took to her social media to share pictures with the Blacklist cast to mark the wrap of shooting the 8th season. She posed along with Diego Klattenhoff and Amir Arison. The actress also shared a series of photos that showed her lovingly hug Harry Lennix. She also revealed in one of her posts that she received a dress as a gift after the wrap.

More on Megan Boone

Starting off her career through theatre, the actress bagged a role in the 2009 horror movie My Bloody Valentine 3D. She was later seen in a minor role in Law & Order: LA. Her movies like The Myth of the American Sleepover, Eggshells for Soil, Step Up Revolution, and Leave Me Like You Found Me helped her make a place in Hollywood. Along with movies, the actress also appeared in several TV shows such as Harvard Medical School, The Underground Railroad, Robot Chicken, and HMS: White Coat.

