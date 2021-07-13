'Blackout' Anthology: Barack Obama, Michelle To Bring Stories Of 6 Black Teens On Netflix

Former President and Former First Lady of the United States, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are gearing up to produce a six-part anthology with Netflix. Co-produced by their production house, Higher Grounds Production and Temple Hill, the series comes as part of the former production's overall deal with the OTT platform. The anthology is currently under development stage.

Barack and Michelle Obama to bring Blackout series

According to the reports from Variety, the couple's production house Higher Ground will produce the six-part anthology titled Blackout that will tell the story of six black teenagers. The series will follow their journey of exploring love, friendship and bond while being trapped in one place during an electricity outage in New York City. Set in several locations throughout the city, the makers have roped in several writers working independently on each instalment.

According to Netflix's official description of the project, the characters will explore their love, friendship and possibilities of the future after the lights go out and secrets are revealed. To be written by several known writers, the writers on board are Tiny Pretty Things writer Dhonielle Clayton along with Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, and Nicola Yoon. The project is also set to have a story revolving around the life of the gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin which will be directed by George C. Wolfe and a love story titled 'Exit Base' based on Mohsin Hamid’s novel.

The premise of the Blackout anthology

The details about Barack Obama's highly anticipated projects are not revealed however, a glimpse into some of the instalments show a promising storyline for the Blackout anthology. One of the stories will follow two boys tapped at a subway station and confronting their underlying feelings and emotions while another will show a pair of best friends stuck in a New York library, trying to find their love story amidst the plethora of love stories surrounding them.

The release details of the series have been kept under wrap by the filmmakers, however, as per the same reports, the team of Netflix's Fatherhood will be seen reuniting for the project. Blackout is considered one of the highly awaited projects for the production house.

IMAGE- BARACK OBAMA'S INSTAGRAM

