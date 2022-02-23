'Blade': MCU Casts 'Krypton' Actor Aaron Pierre Opposite Mahershala Ali

The Blade franchise has managed to keep its audience hooked ever since its inception in 1998. It is based on superhero Marvel Comic of the same name. The first Blade movie was a commercial success, grossing around $131.2 million at the worldwide box office window. After the success of the first part, the film was followed by two sequels, Blade II and Blade: Trinity. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the next reboot version of the film.

Marvel fans who are awaiting some good news regarding the upcoming superhero movie, will be delighted to know that the makers of the highly anticipated film have recently roped in Krypton actor Aaron Pierre. The upcoming Blade movie will also feature Mahershala Ali in the titular role.

Blade makers cast Krypton actor Aaron Pierre in the upcoming MCU film

As per the reports of the Deadline, actor Aaron Pierre, well known for his work in films like Krypton, Old and The Underground Railroad, and also famously known for voicing a young Mufasa in Disney's 2019 remake of The Lion King, has joined Mahershala Ali in the cast list of Marvel’s new Blade film.

It is still not clear what role the actor would be playing in the upcoming superhero film as the makers have not made any official announcement yet. The report notes that Pierre's mystery part is 'one of the more highly coveted parts' in the MCU movie. In the film, Mahershala Ali will essay the character of the vampire hunter.

Alongside Ali, Aaron Pierre joins actor Delroy Lindo, who is well known for his work in Romeo Must Die and The Harder They Fall. His casting was confirmed in November 2021 and details on his role has been kept under the wraps. Moreover, the Eternals' post-credits scene drops hints about the fact that Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) could also appear in the upcoming Blade franchise.

More about the upcoming Blade movie

The movie is directed by Bassam Tariq and the script is penned by Stacy Osei-Kuffour. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige will serve as the producer of the film. There is still no confirmation on the official release date of the Marvel Studios' Blade and it is expected that the makers might share the details soon.

