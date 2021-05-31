Blair Underwood And Wife Desiree Announce Their Divorce, Ask For Privacy And Understanding

Blair Underwood, best known for his spectacular performances in popular American shows and movies, recently dropped in a note stating that he and his wife, Desiree Underwood, had parted ways. The note shared mentioned that their journey so far had been ‘beautiful’ and then humbly asked everyone for privacy and understanding during this change in life.

Blair Underwood and his wife Desiree announce their separation

Blair Underwood recently took to his Instagram handle and shared this note that stated that he and his wife Desiree Dacosta had parted ways after 27 years of marriage. In the note, he stated that after a tremendous amount of thought, prayer and work on themselves individually and collectively, they had come to a conclusion to end their marriage that began 27 years ago. His note then mentioned,

It has truly been a beautiful journey. Our proudest achievements are our three incredible children. Three souls to which God entrsuted us. We continue to be awed & humbled by the blessings of parenting. We have always put their best interests first & will continue to do so.

In the note, Blair continued that the two will remain best friends and co-parents. He shared,

[we will continue to]... have the utmost respect for one anotherr as we embark upon this new chapter of ourlives, separately.

Concluding the long note, Underwood wrote,

We thank you all for your support throughout the years & we humbly ask for privacy & understanding during this new season of change.

The actor has turned off comments on this post, which was uploaded yesterday.

It was hardly a week ago when the daughter of Blair Underwood and Desiree Underwood graduated. The actor shared this piece of blissful news with all his fans and added a photo of his daughter along with glimpses of the graduation ceremony. In the caption, he stated that he could not be more proud of "my one & only daughter” Brielle for graduating from USC. Speaking about the ceremony, he stated that it was a long march but was worth every step and added he wouldn’t have missed it for the world.

