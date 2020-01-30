Blake Lively's Best Gowns Will Help You Pick Your Dream Gown Too

Blake Lively is a popular American actress best known for her role as Serena van der Woodsen in the hit series, Gossip Girl. Some of her prominent films include The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, The Town, Green Lantern, Savages, The Age of Adaline, The Shallows, A Simple Favor and more.

Blake has been a huge fashion inspiration to many fans and her energetic personality has gotten more and more fans addicted to her shows. Listed below are some of Blake Lively's photos where she appears in stylish gowns that will help you pick your dream gown too.

Blake Lively's Instagram: Dream Gowns

Be it the MET gala or a simple promotional event, Blake makes it sure to be the showstopper of the event. Her outfits are customized and filled with embellishment. She also likes to add bold makeup to her looks. Her hairstyles for most of her looks are quite striking and unique too.

In the photos above, one can see how each event has Blake looking different and gorgeous. Every gown worn by her becomes a masterpiece and millions of fans want the same outfit too. Her gowns go from flowy trails to simple hems. She likes to add that pop of color to each of her looks.

