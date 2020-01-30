The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Blake Lively's Best Gowns Will Help You Pick Your Dream Gown Too

Hollywood News

Blake Lively is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. Take a look at some of her best gowns that will help you in picking your dream gown too.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Blake Lively

Blake Lively is a popular American actress best known for her role as Serena van der Woodsen in the hit series, Gossip Girl. Some of her prominent films include The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, The Town, Green Lantern, Savages, The Age of Adaline, The Shallows, A Simple Favor and more.

Blake has been a huge fashion inspiration to many fans and her energetic personality has gotten more and more fans addicted to her shows. Listed below are some of Blake Lively's photos where she appears in stylish gowns that will help you pick your dream gown too. 

READ:Blake Lively On Three Kids With Husband Ryan Reynolds: "It's Like Going From Two To 3000"

READ:Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Were Not A Part Of SAG 2020; THIS Is The Reason Why

Blake Lively's Instagram: Dream Gowns

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Blake Lively Reynolds|FANPAGE (@blake.liively) on

Be it the MET gala or a simple promotional event, Blake makes it sure to be the showstopper of the event. Her outfits are customized and filled with embellishment. She also likes to add bold makeup to her looks. Her hairstyles for most of her looks are quite striking and unique too.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Blake Lively Reynolds|FANPAGE (@blake.liively) on

In the photos above, one can see how each event has Blake looking different and gorgeous. Every gown worn by her becomes a masterpiece and millions of fans want the same outfit too. Her gowns go from flowy trails to simple hems. She likes to add that pop of color to each of her looks.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Blake Lively Reynolds|FANPAGE (@blake.liively) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Blake Lively Reynolds|FANPAGE (@blake.liively) on

READ:Blake Lively's Looks Unrecognisable In This New Look From 'The Rhythm Section'; See Pics

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DELHI POLICE: IMAM HIGH RADICALISED
TIBET DOUBTS CHINA OVER DALAI LAMA
'TWO MOST HUMBLE BUSINESS MEN'
DR KHAN: I DONT TRUST UP POLICE
ROHIT AFTER WINNING SERIES
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA