Blake Lively Calls Out Paparazzi For Spying & Photographing Her Children In Viral Comment

Gossip Girl actor Blake Lively has recently called out a photographer from an Australian tabloid, condemning the media house for ‘spying’ on her and her children. Blake came down heavily on paparazzo who was trying to intrude on her children’s privacy, whom she shares with Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds.

The whole incident came to light after Lively wrote a long comment on the Instagram account of an Australian tabloid, who had posted a picture of her with her children. In the comment, she accused the tabloid of ‘spying’ on her. She also said it was a ‘deceitfully’ editing the picture.

The Green Lantern actor took to the comments section, to reveal the whole truth behind the photo in which she was seen posing happily to the paparazzi with her three daughters. The actor revealed the ‘real story behind the alleged fake photo, in which-- on one side, her two children, James and Inez, can be seen in a stroller as Blake holds baby Betty in her arms, while in another part of the collage the actor is smiling brightly and waving at the cameras.

Blake Lively alleges 'deceitful' editing of pictures

Condemning the action, she wrote, “You edit these images together to look like I'm happily waving. But that is deceitful. The real story is: My children were being stalked by men all day. Jumping out. And then hiding. A stranger on the street got into words with them because it was so upsetting for her to see. When I tried to calmly approach the photographer you hired to take these pictures in order to speak to him, he would run away. And jump out again at the next block."

Explaining the whole situation, she said, "Do you do background checks on the photographs you pay to stalk children? Where is your morality here? I would like to know. Or do you simply not care about the safety of children? The photographers who would speak to me, I was able to agree to smile and wave and let them take my picture away from my children if they would leave my kids alone. Because it was frightening."

At the end of the comment, she urged the tabloid to remove this photo and refrain from any further use, and so did the tabloid after pressure mounted on them after Lively's comment went viral. She urged the storytellers/ journalists to tell the complete story to their audience. “Tell the whole story. At a minimum, listen to your followers. They too understand this is dark and upsetting that you pay people to stalk children. Please stop paying grown a*s men to hide and hunt children. There are plenty of pictures you could've published without the kids. Please delete. C'mon. Get with the times," concluded Lively.



In another recent incident similar to this, Gigi Hadid also requested media in an open letter to blur out images of her and Zayn Malik’s 10 months old daughter Khai Hadid and requested for their privacy not to be intruded on.

(Image: AP)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.