Blake Lively Honours Hubby Ryan Reynolds For Being A Great Actor & Family Man: Read

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are currently expecting their fourth child together. After their baby announcement, the couple recently made their first red carpet appearance as they attended the Cinematheque Awards, held in Beverly Hills, California. As Reynolds received the 36th American Cinematheque Award, Lively gave him an emotional tribute with her speech.

Blake Lively flaunted her baby bump at the award ceremony in a sleeveless shimmery dress. According to People, Lively took the stage to honour her husband after he received the award. Lively highlighted how Reynolds is a great actor and a family man in her speech. She mentioned how the Deadpool star has made people happy with his art, philanthropy, humour, integrity and work ethic, and more.

The Gossip Girl star said, "This man, he has contributed so much to the world's most international happiness with his art, his heart, his philanthropy, his humour, his integrity, his unmatched work ethic, his self-deprecating levity, his hard-earned depths in his scripts."

Blake Lively talks about Reynolds' love for his home

Further in her speech, Lively mentioned how Reynolds' qualities come from his homeland, Canada. She mentioned how returning home was always important for Reynolds, but now, she and their three daughters are his home. She added he "races" home from wherever he is.

She said, "And now I am his home, and our girls are his home. And just like that 19-year-old boy [who used to commute home to Canada], he races home, whether it's from across the globe or a meeting across the street, he is hard-wired to get home. If he came home from set not in his wardrobe, we would be very concerned."

She added, "Soaked in mud, fake blood, real blood, prosthetic scars, superhero suits, tap shoes or clown makeup, daddy always comes home." Reynolds was reportedly in tears in response to his wife's emotional tribute.

After dating for some time, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively tied the knot in 2012. The couple is currently parents to their three daughters - James, Betty, and Inez. Blake Lively confirmed her fourth pregnancy in September after she debuted her baby bump at an event.

Image: AP