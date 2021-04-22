Blake Lively Pulls Ryan Reynolds' Leg With This 'feminist Move', Take A Look

Blake Lively, best known for her appearance in Gossip Girl, recently posted a glimpse of a screenshot shared by one of the popular social media influencers, Katie Sturino. The screenshot revealed an interesting ‘feminist move’ by the influencer on Blake Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds. Scroll down to see how Blake lively responded to Katie’s feminist move.

Blake Lively on the feminist move on her husband, Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively recently took to her Instagram handle and shared social media influencer Katie Sturino’s Instagram story in which she depicted how she took Blake Lively’s husband’s phone and made him follow her on Instagram. She also stated that making Ryan Reynolds follow her was a 2021 feminist move she’d ever seen. As Katie tagged Blake Lively in her Instagram story, Blake responded to it by sharing that screenshot in her IG story and then stated that she knew that it was Ryan Reynolds who followed her himself.



Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds first met in 2010 during the shooting of Green Lantern in which they featured opposite each other. They began dating after a while and married in 2012 at Boone Hall Plantation in South Carolina which became a controversy and the actor had to publicly apologise for getting married at this venue. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have three daughters together namely James, Betty, and Inez.

Blake Lively on the work front

Blake Lively began her career with the movie Sandman and went on to appear in several other movies such as The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Simon Says, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, and more. She even received a variety of awards and accolades in her entire career. She even became a part of a couple of music videos such as Part II (On the Run). Her role in the tv show Gossip Girl became a huge hit among the fans and she then became a significant part of movies such as New York, I Love You, The Shallows, Hick, All I See Is You, Age Of Adaline, A Simple Favor, The Rhythm Section, Accepted, the Town, Cafe Society and many more.



