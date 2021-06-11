Blake Lively Remembers Her Late Father Ernie, Shares Their Unseen Picture On Instagram

The news of the sudden demise of Blake Lively’s father Ernie has recently emerged. Though he had passed away a week back, it was only recently that the public became aware of it. While no member of the family has made any official statement on the matter yet, Blake Lively has shared a rare picture with her father on her Instagram story. The picture is visibly an older one, which has captured a tender moment of the actor with her father.

Blake Lively remembers father Ernie

While Blake has shared quite a few pictures of her family on social media in the past, she has posted an unseen picture with her father on her Instagram story to remember him. The photo shows her resting her head on his shoulders with a smile on her face. Though Blake did not share any message along with it, she posted a ‘heart’ emoticon on the story. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Ernie had passed away on June 3 at the age of 74. The reason that has been stated for his demise is cardiac complications.

Ernie was reportedly surrounded by his family during the time of his passing. He is survived by his wife Elaine and five children. He had previously contacted Dr Amit Patel, who is a professor at the University of Utah School of Medicine’s Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery and eventually became the first known patient to undergo retrograde gene therapy to treat his heart. He had even made a statement to People revealing that the procedure went well and that it had made him feel “much better”.

Ernie Lively had a long career in films and TV that spanned over several decades. Some of his memorable performances can be seen in The Waltons, That '70s Show, Looking Glass and many more. Her daughter Blake followed his footsteps in films. She is best known for playing the role of Serena van der Woodsen in the Gossip Girl series which ended in 2012. Some of her other popular projects include Green Lantern alongside husband Ryan Reynolds, All I See Is You and more.

