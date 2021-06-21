Blake Lively Remembers Late Father Ernie Lively On Father's Day 2021

Over two weeks into her father Ernie Lively's demise by cardiac arrest, Blake Lively remembered him on the occasion of Father's Day 2021. On Sunday, The Rhythm Section actor took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable candid photograph of her father with her husband Ryan Reynolds. Soon after Blake Lively's photograph of Ernie and Ryan surfaced on social media, netizens flocked to her Instagram post and extended some "love" to Blake as she has been dealing with the loss of her beloved one lately.

Blake Lively has a sweet way of remembering late father Ernie Lively on Father's Day

Actors Blake Lively & Eric lively's father and veteran Hollywood star Ernie Lively left for his heavenly abode on June 3, 2021, after he succumbed to cardiac arrest complications. According to a report by USA Today, Ernie breathed his last in Los Angeles, California at the age of 74. As the entire world celebrated Father's Day 2021 yesterday, i.e. June 20, the late Looking Glass actor's daughter had a lovely way to remember him on the special occasion and cherish their joyful memories.

Yesterday, the 33-year-old shared a glimpse of her father and husband Ryan Reynolds' heartwarming moment with each other on her Instagram handle. In the throwback photograph posted by Blake, the father-in-law and son-in-law duo could be seen flashing their beaming smiles at the camera. Along with uploading the photo on Instagram, the Gossip Girl star wrote, "My guys", followed by brown-heart emojis. For the unversed, Ernie had played the role of daughter Blake's reel-life father in 2005's American film, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.

In no time after Ernie & Ryan's photo did the rounds on the internet, netizens flocked to the comment section of Blake's IG post to condole the Waffle Street actor's death and send their love and support to his daughter. While one user wrote, "Sending you all my best wishes B (heart) love you!", another commented, "So sorry for your loss". Furthermore, one user also went on to write, "The most incredible guys".

