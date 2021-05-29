Blake Lively Reveals How Daughter Chose Fluttershy-shaped Ketchup On Plate Over 'heart'

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are amongst the power couples in Hollywood. They have three daughters, James, Inez, and Betty. Lively has recently shared how being a mother is a task as she was asked to make a cartoon character, Fluttershy, with ketchup.

Blake Lively's daughter demands Fluttershy-shape ketchup

Blake Lively has more than 28 million followers on Instagram and has been quite active on the social media platform. She shared a story on her Insta handle describing one of her daughter's demands. The actor explained that she asked her kid if she wants ketchup in a heart shape, knowing that would impress her and is easy to do. But things didn't go well for the mother of three, as her girl said that she wants it in the shape of Fluttershy, a pegasus from My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic show.

Well, Blake Lively had to do it as she was the one who popped the question. She did her best to draw Fluttershy with ketchup. The actor shared the photo of her food art, along with a sketch of the cartoon character. Take a look at Blake Lively's Instagram story below.

Created by Lauren Faust, My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic is an animated children's television series. Andrea Libman voices Fluttershy, a shy and timid pegasus who loves animals. She likes Pinkie Pie, a very energetic Earth pony who loves to throw parties. There are nine seasons and 222 episodes available with a run-time of 22 minutes per episode. The lead characters have been turned into various food items such as ice-creams, sandwiches, and more.

Blake Lively has earned recognition for her performance as Serena van der Woodsen in Gossip Girl. She has appeared in movies like The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Elvis and Anabelle, The Town, Green Lantern, The Age of Adaline, The Shallows, Café Society, All I See Is You, A Simple Favor, and more. Lively was most recently seen in the action thriller The Rhythm Section with Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown. Her upcoming project has Lady Killer movie adaptation at Netflix.

