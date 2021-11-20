Blake Lively Reveals Why She Gave Up Alcohol; Says Being Sober Feels 'little Alienating'

Actor Blake Lively recently shared her experience of giving up alcohol despite being extremely social and sometimes feeling 'alienated' from being sober. The actor recently successfully launched her line of mixers called Betty Buzz. Read on to know how the actor is enjoying her sober social gatherings.

According to a report from People Magazine, the Gossip Girl alum spoke to reporters during a mocktail-making class she visited while promoting her new line of mixers. She revealed the reason behind not consuming alcohol by saying, "I don't drink because I don't like the effects of alcohol, but I like being a part of it." She added, ''I like being social. I like people coming together."

Blake Lively on why she gave up alcohol and being sober

However, the actor admitted that being sober at social gatherings makes her feel 'little alienated' and not a part of the party. She continued, '' I found that sometimes not drinking, the thing that was interesting was that it was a little alienating because you don't feel — and maybe it's just in your own head — but you just don't really feel a part of it.''

This led the actor to come up with the line of mixers called Betty Buzz which include flavours like tonic water, sparkling grapefruit, meyer lemon club soda, sparkling lemon-lime and ginger beer. The bottled beverages can be enjoyed on their own but can also be mixed with alcohol. The 34-year-old actor also opened up about starting a line of mixers despite not consuming alcohol herself.

"Are we going to be pushing a boulder up a hill because you don't drink and mixers are made to mix with alcohol? I mean, that's the name of them. So are you going to have credibility in this space as somebody who doesn't drink?" She answered the question by saying, ''Yeah, because I feel like I'm somebody who really likes the flavour, that's it for me.''

Interestingly, Blake Lively's husband actor Ryan Reynolds owns a brand of gin called Aviation Gin. On the work front, the actor has been away from the screens for a long time with her last venture being The Rhythm Section.

(Image: Instagram/@blakelively)