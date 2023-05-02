Blake Lively Shares A Quirky Selfie As She Gives A Miss To Met Gala 2023

Blake Lively recently took to her Instagram handle to share a selfie of her pumping breastmilk from a bathroom. The actress also added a sticker to her selfie to make it appear like the milk was pouring out. For those unversed, the Gossip Girl actress confirmed that she will not be attending the Met Gala 2023.

The mom of four captioned her Instagram story "First Monday in May." According to People, Blake Lively confirmed that she will not be attending the Met Gala 2023, but she will be watching the biggest night in fashion. She even jokingly said that she will be wearing her 2022 Met Gala outfit on the couch while watching the event. Check the photo below.

Blake Lively at Met Gala

Blake Lively has been attending the Met Gala since 2008. In 2014, she made her first-ever appearance with Ryan Reynolds as a couple. Last year, she attended the fashion event with her husband Ryan Reynolds. She graced the red carpet in a Versace gown with intricate details and a bow at the back. Later, she stunned her fans by transitioning into a green-coloured ensemble. The theme for the 2022 Met Gala was In America: An Anthology of Fashion.

About Met Gala 2023

The theme for Met Gala 2023 is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty and it will take place at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art. From Kendall Jenner to Rihanna, BLACKPINK Jennie, Rihanna, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra, among others are expected to walk on the red carpet. Earlier, Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette was in talks to attend the event, but she will not be able to mark her appearance. Stars who have been confirmed to attend the Met Gala are Emma Chamberlain, Emily Ratajkowski, Mark Guiducci, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Chloe Fineman, and La La Anthony, among others.