Blake Lively Shares Details Of Her Met Gala 2022 Look; Lauds Efforts Of Her 'Glam Crew'

While who's who of Hollywood graced the Met Gala 2022 red carpet with outstanding fashion looks, Gossip Girl star Blake Lively was hailed as the best-dressed celeb of the soiree with her reversible Atelier Versace outfit. Blake arrived with Ryan Reynolds in a shimmering bronze-copper strapless gown, which altered into an even bigger turquoise attire.

Days after the big event, Blake took to her Instagram stories to share the BTS of her final look, with a team of makeup and hair artists among others prepping the star for the evening. Calling her team the 'Dream Glam Crew', Lively hailed them for putting in days of hard work to bring her whole look to fruition.

Blake Lively hails her team as she gives details about her Met Gala 2022 look

Sharing several glimpses from a team of people handling her on the way to the Met Gala, prepping her ahead of the day for her practice sessions with the group, Blake wrote, "How many people does it take to get ready for the Met?" and continued," A lot of unsung heroes. I wish they all could've walked that carpet with me because that moment was theirs too."

Blake further shared that her makeup artist Kristofer Buckle used several producers by Charlotte Tilbury for her flawless base, while also detailing that her exquisite jewellery pieces were curated by Lorraine Schwartz. Her sculpted nails were done by Elle Gerstein, and the hair was done by Jennifer Yepez. She also dropped a close-up video of her attire, showcasing the 'constellations of the Grand Central Station.'

She also dedicated a separate post to her team, stating, "This is my Met glam team @kristoferbuckle and @jennifer_yepez Yes they are gorgeous inside and out. Yes, they make me feel gorgeous inside and out. Can’t forget @enamelle who’s not pictured. I love you three. And thank you @charlottetilbury for the gorgeous makeup. There’s a reason everything you create is the best— because it radiates just like you. Dream Glam Crew all around."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @METGALAOFFICIAL)