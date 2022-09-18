Blake Lively Shares Pregnancy Photos Online To Snub Paps Waiting Outside Her House

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively recently announced their pregnancy and left their fans in awe as they appeared together at the recently held 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in NYC. While the duo is expecting their fourth child, Lively recently expressed her anger towards the paparazzi standing outside her house in order to take pictures of her and dropped her pregnancy photos of herself on social media. She further urged them to leave her and her family alone while thanking other publications for following the No kids policy.

Blake Lively offers pregnancy pics to paps so that they leave her alone

Blake Lively recently took to her official Instagram handle and posted a series of photos in which she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. Some pictures also depicted loved-up moments of her and her husband Ryan Reynolds while others gave glimpses of her fun-filled time at home. One of the photos also depicted her posing with Taylor Swift and other celebs while flaunting her baby bump.

In the caption, she stated how she was sharing these pictures of her so that 11 guys waiting outside her house will leave her alone. She then mentioned how they were freaking her and her children out. On the other hand, she even extended her love and respect to others who took the initiative to unfollow accounts and publications that shared photos of children while thanking the media for following the No Kids Policy.

She wrote, “Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out. Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications that share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a “No Kids Policy”. You all make all the difference. Much love! Xxb” (sic)

Lively and Reynolds began dating in 2011, and they tied the knot a year later. The couple is already parents to three daughters: James, 7, Inez, 5, Betty, 2.

Image: Instagram/@blakelively