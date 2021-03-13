Blake Lively Takes A Jab At Ryan Reynold's Missing Invite To Meet Brad Pitt

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds do not hold back when it comes to trolling each other on social media. Their back and forth comments and jokes always manage to leave the audience entertained. The same happened recently when Blake Lively called out her husband for not inviting her to the set of Deadpool 2 to meet actor Brad Pitt.

Blake Lively trolls Ryan Reynolds

On Friday, March 12 an Instagram account titled Cinephile club posted a fun fact that revealed Brad Pitt made a secret cameo in Ryan Reynold's Deadpool 2. The post is a video of Brad Pitt's 2-second blink and miss screen time as Deadpool's ally The Vanisher in the movie. The account shared that Ryan Reynolds in a previous interview had shared that Brad Pitt wanted the actor to bring him a cup of coffee as his fee for doing a cameo in Deadpool 2.

Ryan had first made the reveal in 2018 in an interview with Collide when the movie came out. Ryan's wife did not want to miss the opportunity to take a jab at her husband. Blake joking called him out by writing, "Weird... My husband didn’t invite me to set that day."

Blake is a huge Brad Pitt fan and had admitted to having a crush on the actor who was then dating Angelina Jolie in an old Cosmopolitan interview. Gushing about the actor, she had said that she has just kissed three people in her life apart from the intimate scenes that she has to do for movies and her shows. She had further exclaimed that she knows she is weird and she hopes Brad Pitt doesn't hear of this as he will never marry her then.

Blake and Ryan's 'Troll' relationship

Blake and Ryan have been blissfully married since 2012 and never miss an opportunity to tease each other on social media. Recently on the occasion of Valentines Day, Ryan posted a video and picture of his wife with a witty caption that read, "My forever valentine for the foreseeable future."

On Ryan's recent birthday, Blake had taken to Instagram to make fun of him for choosing a pie instead of a cake and then eating it with out blowing the candles first questioning herself as to why she is still married to him.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.