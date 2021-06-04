Blake Lively To Star & Produce Film Adaptation Of 'We Used To Live Here' For Netflix

Netflix is landing a screen rights deal of a novella named We Used to Live Here, which is written by Marcus Kliewer. Along with Kate Vorhoff, popular Hollywood actor Blake Lively will produce the film while also starring as its lead character on the screen, according to a recent Deadline article. The story revolves around the weird events that occur after a person, with his family, revisits his childhood home and is not willing to leave, while the current owners already reside there.

Blake Lively's next projects include a psychological thriller

Gossip Girl actor Blake Lively has reportedly signed a deal for the film adaptation of We Used to Live Here with Netflix. She will be seen playing a pivotal role in it while turning producer for it too. The film is set to be produced under Blake Lively’s B for Effort banner, Scott Glassgold’s Ground Control Entertainment, and Matt Reeves and Adam Kassan’s 6th & Idaho. According to the report, it was a six-figure deal and Dan Kagan is also going to be producing along with the others.

Other Blake Lively movies

This film would mark the second project of the type for Blake Lively, who recently signed for Lady Killer. The actor is also starring as a key character while producing it, which is a Netflix adaption of the Dark Horse Comics series. Other Blake Lively movies currently on the platform include Oliver Stone’s 2012 directorial, Savages. The actor was last seen in The Rhythm Section and A Simple Favor.

Blake Lively's Instagram and more

Blake often takes to her social media handles to interact with her fans and followers. She is widely known and loved for her sarcastic joking skills, which she often flaunts on her Instagram and Twitter pages. A recent post on Blake Lively's Instagram showcases her getting vaccinated, as she gazes at the medical professional executing the process. “Find you someone who looks at you like I look at the heroic nurse vaccinating me,” the captioned the post.

Blake’s posts with her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, make for another largely entertaining aspect of the actor for fans. When both Ryan and she posted about them having voted, their slightly different photos took the internet by storm. This was because Blake was seen barefoot in Ryan’s post, while in hers, in the same photo, she could be seen wearing heels.

