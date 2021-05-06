Blake Lively To Star In Netflix's 'Lady Killer' Adaptation From Diablo Cody

Dark Horse Comics has been publishing the Lady Killer comic book series since January 2016. Following great critical response and nomination as Best Limited Series at the Eisner Awards 2016, the book has grabbed many readers over the years. Now, Netflix is planning to adapt the comic book and has set the leading lady.

Blake Lively to headline Lady Killer movie cast

Deadline has reported that Netflix has set Blake Lively to star in and produce Lady Killer movie. It will be adapted by Oscar-winning writer, Diablo Cody. Lively is expected to portray the lead titular character of Josie Schuller. She is an ideal housewife and mother from the 1950s, by all appearances. But when she is not providing for the needs of her family, Schuller lives a secret life as a highly-trained killer for hire. Her husband has no idea about her hidden life which she really likes. Josie's boss from her killer organization does not like her double life and plans to eliminate her.

The thriller comic book series is written by Joëlle Jones and Jamie S. Rich, illustrated by Jones, and colored by Laura Allred. Other characters are the supervisor of Josie, Peck, the boss of the killer organization, Stenholm, Josie's husband, Gene Schuller, and her mother-in-law, Frau. More actors will join the Lady Killer movie cast as it moves forward.

The upcoming adaptation will be financed by Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg of Dark Horse Entertainment along with Blake Lively and Kate Vorhoff for B for Effort. A direct is yet to be assigned to the project. Netflix has previously ventured with Dark Horse on the action-comedy series Umbrella Academy and Polar.

Blake Lively is best known for her performance as Serena van der Woodsen in the teen drama series Gossip Girl. She has appeared in movies like The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Elvis and Anabelle, The Town, Green Lantern, The Age of Adaline, The Shallows, Café Society, A Simple Favor, and more. Lively was most recently seen in the action thriller The Rhythm Section with Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown.

IMAGE: BLAKELIVELY INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.