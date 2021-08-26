Blake Lively's B'day: Ryan Reynolds Trolls Wife On Her 34th Birthday By Sharing This Post

Ryan Reynolds never fails to troll wife Blake Lively on any occasion, and her 34th birthday was no exception. The Free Guy actor took to his Instagram on August 25, sharing the favourite thing that happened to him that day, and no it wasn't anything related to Blake's birthday. The 44-year-old uploaded a hilarious video of himself grooving to singer Mariah Carey's 1995 hit single Fantasy, in which he hilariously swarmed his arms like an amateur, while the singer outshined with her breathtaking vocals.

Ryan Reynolds trolls wife Blake on her birthday

Every year, the couple makes sure to entertain netizens without fail as they engage in fun banter and troll each other, especially when it comes to the duo's birthdays. Blake Lively was snubbed by her husband, whose 'favourite thing that's ever happened' to him on August 25 was his hilarious duet with Mariah Carey. The Deadpool star shared his excitement over Mariah's acknowledgement of his video, sharing an Instagram story, the caption of which read," My favourite thing that's ever happened on August 25.".

The video shows the five-time grammy winner giving Reynolds a serious eye roll as the latter gives a funny rendition to her classic single Fantasy.

However, Blake didn't delve much into her husbands jokes and was seen celebrating her 34th by re-posting birthday wishes from her friends and fans on her Instagram stories.

As for the star couple's funny birthday tributes, Reynolds has outdone himself this year after sharing Blake's worst selfies and photos for her 2019 birthday. The sting of photos showed Lively's eyes shut in all of them.

More about Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' relationship

The Hollywood power couple, who are going strong even a decade after being into a relationship, met in 2010 when they starred together as romantic leads in Green Lantern. The duo hit off from there and started dating a year after that, post which they finally got married in September 2012. They recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of their very first date in 2011 by visiting the Boston sushi eatery O Ya, where their love story began.

Celebrating the milestone, both of them shared snaps from their dates, with Blake hilariously mentioning," If it weren't for this place. We wouldn't be together. No joke. No restaurant means more to us." as they revisited their favourite place.

They share three daughters together: James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 22 months.

(IMAGE- AP)