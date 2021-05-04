Blake Shelton Looks Back At His 'Voice' Love Story With Gwen Stefani

This season marks the tenth anniversary of The Voice, and on Monday's Road to Lives: 10th Anniversary, special episode, the coaches looked back on the show's first 20 seasons. Blake Shelton revealed that the best part of his journey on the show was the fact that he had met his fiancé Gwen Stefani there. The couple met on the show as fellow judges when both of them were going through divorces. As they returned in season 9 of the competition they both were officially a couple. Shelton joked that if someone would have told him that he would be engaged to Gwen Stefani he would have laughed at them and even now his first reaction was laughter owing to how bizarre it was to him.

Blake Shelton reveals the best part of being on The Voice

"If you had told me back in 1996 that Gwen Stefani was gonna be my girlfriend, I would have laughed you out of the room”, Blake said on the episode. He admitted that he was always impressed by her but he never would have thought that they would be compatible. He remembered thinking that she was a cool Rockstar who would make her way to the show in a black minivan. Everything about her used to impress Blake Shelton to his core. He also added that having her on the show as a competitor was really interesting as it added a different aspect to the challenge. What he loved most though, he said, was the knowledge that she would always have his back, no matter what.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani announced their engagement in October last year and even though they are a high-profile couple, they are intending to keep their wedding very lowkey. In a conversation with Seth Meyers on the show, Gwen Stefani revealed that the wedding was going to be very small. In an announcement that came as a shock to most, she said that not many musicians would be present at the ceremony but rather they were planning on keeping it only to their family. Stefani further added that they were going to do everything they could to make the event as fun as possible but that did not mean that it would be held on a large scale. She said she did not want it to feel like the king and queen were getting married.