Blake Shelton Reveals His And Gwen Stefani's Unique First Dance Song For Their Wedding

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani had gotten engaged in October after five years of dating. Recently, Blake shared a few details about his wedding. He also shared his and Gwen's unique choice as their first wedding song. They will be seen embracing their love for the 80s for their wedding song.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's unique song for their first dance

Blake appeared on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, May 19. While talking about Blake Shelton's wedding, Fallon quizzed him and asked if they were having a DJ or a band and asked the name of their wedding song. Shelton misunderstood the question and replied that it was called The Wedding March. Fallon laughed and clarified his question again. That's when Blake mentioned that it's If You Leave from the Pretty in Pink soundtrack. Fallon seemed shook and asked if that's true.

Blake immediately took out his phone to give proof. He shared that he and Gwen had discussed the same. They love the song and both of them are fans of the 80s. He asked Jimmy if it wasn't a good song. Further talking about his wedding, Blake said that they have planned to keep the wedding minimal. Their guest list would not have a lot of musicians. It would only be their family but they're looking forward to it. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani haven't yet officially announced their wedding date.

Blake Shelton on the work front

Blake Shelton has been a coach on The Voice since its inception in 2011. He is one of the most successful coaches and has always tried to bring at least one participant from his team to the finals. In the 2020 CMT Music Awards, Blake won the award for the best collaborative video for his song Nobody But You with his fiance Gwen Stefani. Blake's albums like Red River Blue, Based on a True Story..., Bringing Back the Sunshine, If I'm Honest, Texoma Shore and Fully Loaded: God's Country have garnered him immense popularity. The singer recently dropped his brand new album titled Body Language.

Image: Blake Shelton's Instagram

