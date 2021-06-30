'Blink 182' Vocalist Mark Hoppus Gives An Update On His Cancer Treatment

Blink 182 band member Mark Hoppus had announced a week ago that he has been diagnosed with cancer and has been undergoing treatment for the same. The news had created major concerns among fans, who have been inquiring about his health ever since. The musician had recently appeared on a Twitch stream that lasted for about 45 minutes, during which he updated his fans about his current health status. He opened up about how he is coping up with the treatment and what kind of impact the treatment has created on his health.

Mark Hoppus shares his health update with fans

While it may not have been expected by many that he would talk about his cancer treatment barely a week after his announcement, the musician did not avoid touching on his cancer treatment. He said that he was feeling quite unwell the day before but was feeling quite better then. Hoppus revealed that he had eaten a decent breakfast on that day and even went for a walk without feeling nauseous. He believes that the day was no less than a “win” for him. The bassist also added the chemotherapy sessions that he has been undergoing.

Mark revealed that the initial rounds of chemotherapy had been quite hard on him, but he has been coping up well with them in the recent times. He believes that he has his good and bad days and is managing to carry on with his life, as he had left his house for the first time in five days. While the overall update on his health is positive, he has been advised against going out in public for the sake of his health.

The Blink 182 star also said that he has been wanting to step out with his friends to watch the Dodgers game and eat at a restaurant, but can’t do so because of his low white blood cell count. However, he ended his message on a positive note as he said that he’ll put up a fight and is hoping to see them at a concert in the near future. The musician has been undergoing chemotherapy for three months now, which is likely to continue for a few months more.

IMAGE: MARK HOPPUS' INSTAGRAM

