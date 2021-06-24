Last Updated:

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Confirms His Battle With Cancer, Says He Is 'scared'

Mark Hoppus who is the co-lead and bass player of Blink-182 took to his social media space to confirm that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

American singer Mark Hoppus who is the frontman and bassist of rock group Blink-182 announced the devastating news that he has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy. The 49-year-old singer took to his social media handles to open up about his cancer diagnosis and shared that he is trying to be hopeful and positive during his treatment.

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus confirms cancer battle

The musician first shared a picture of himself on his Instagram stories, sitting on a hospital bed about to undergo chemotherapy by writing, "Yes hello. One cancer treatment please." The singer then wrote a note on Twitter and shared the same on his Instagram stories in which he revealed that he has been under treatment for the past three months. He penned, "For the past three months, I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It s**ks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this." He continued by writing, "I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive" and concluded with, "Can’t wait to be cancer-free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all." However, he did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with or what stage he is in with his online revelation.

Netizens wish Mark Hoppus and speedy recovery

As soon as the netizens were updated about Mark Hoppus cancer news, several fans and celebs have wished the singer a speedy recovery. Many netizens shared that Mark and his band has been an inspiration to them and they are praying for him always. Take a look at the outpouring of support that the singer is receiving from his fans.

More about Blink-182

Blink-182 is a rock band comprising three members Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Matt Skiba. The rock band has a resume of several hit songs and platinum albums including Take Off Your Pants and Jacket and Enema of the Stat. Blink-182's former band member Tom DeLonge who stepped back from the group in 2015 also took to his Twitter handle to share his support for Mark. Mark's co-band member Travis Barker also posted a picture of the two on his Instagram story and wrote, "Love you."

