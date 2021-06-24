Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Confirms His Battle With Cancer, Says He Is 'scared'

American singer Mark Hoppus who is the frontman and bassist of rock group Blink-182 announced the devastating news that he has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy. The 49-year-old singer took to his social media handles to open up about his cancer diagnosis and shared that he is trying to be hopeful and positive during his treatment.

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus confirms cancer battle

The musician first shared a picture of himself on his Instagram stories, sitting on a hospital bed about to undergo chemotherapy by writing, "Yes hello. One cancer treatment please." The singer then wrote a note on Twitter and shared the same on his Instagram stories in which he revealed that he has been under treatment for the past three months. He penned, "For the past three months, I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It s**ks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this." He continued by writing, "I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive" and concluded with, "Can’t wait to be cancer-free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all." However, he did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with or what stage he is in with his online revelation.

Netizens wish Mark Hoppus and speedy recovery

As soon as the netizens were updated about Mark Hoppus cancer news, several fans and celebs have wished the singer a speedy recovery. Many netizens shared that Mark and his band has been an inspiration to them and they are praying for him always. Take a look at the outpouring of support that the singer is receiving from his fans.

Hey Mark. Really sorry to hear this. If you ever want to chat with a fellow survivor (I'm predicting your future BTW), DM me any time. Good luck. — Bryan Bishop (@BaldBryan) June 24, 2021

Been a fan since before I had my bouts as a kid. It’s been 17 years cancer free since the second bout with Hodgkins. You’re going to beat this! If I can do it I know a badass rockstar like you will too! In my thoughts buddy. pic.twitter.com/08IpdklcVG — Matt Skeens (@MattSkeens) June 24, 2021

Mark, you, Tom and Travis are the guys that inspired me to make music, to become the musician I am today, I hope and pray (im not religious but still) that you pull through this! You got this bud. your fans are behind you <3 — Sean Redmond (@seanfromtheband) June 23, 2021

The whole world has your back. I know that everything’s gonna be fine pic.twitter.com/22UT3GtDwb — Eric Seufert (@eric_seufert) June 24, 2021

Mark! You got this homes! I speak for all the Blink 182 fans when I say we cant wait to see you on stage again. Stay positive. Stay strong! — Krustynailz82 (@KlassicKrusty89) June 23, 2021

❤️ you’re on our minds, Mark. Your attitude is going to be magnified by so many people. — B.J. Novak (@bjnovak) June 23, 2021

mark, you got this, you changed the lives of millions with your talent, work and love



you got this king



stay strong and much love from brazil ❤️❤️❤️ — alemao (@alemao182) June 23, 2021

More about Blink-182

Blink-182 is a rock band comprising three members Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Matt Skiba. The rock band has a resume of several hit songs and platinum albums including Take Off Your Pants and Jacket and Enema of the Stat. Blink-182's former band member Tom DeLonge who stepped back from the group in 2015 also took to his Twitter handle to share his support for Mark. Mark's co-band member Travis Barker also posted a picture of the two on his Instagram story and wrote, "Love you."

I too, have been aware of @markhoppus’s cancer diagnosis for awhile now. And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart. 👊🏼#WeHaveHisBack — Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) June 24, 2021

