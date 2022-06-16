‘Blonde’: Ana De Armas Recreates Marilyn Monroe's Iconic Moments In Teaser Of Netflix Film

Touted as one of the most popular women on screen, American actor Marilyn Monroe's private life remained a mystery to the world even after her death at the age of 36. From being the daughter of a single mother to reigning over every big screen in America, the late artiste's enigmatic life is now being told through the lens of writer-director, Andrew Dominik.

The makers have now dropped the official teaser of the upcoming film titled Blonde and Knives Out fame Ana de Armas has slipped into the iconic white dress to perfectly embody the late actor. Check out the teaser of the upcoming Netflix film below.

Ana de Armas in Blonde teaser

The monochromatic teaser started off with Marilyn Monroe crying on her makeup chair and saying, ''Please come. Don't abandon me''. The clip further highlighted some of the most iconic moments in Monroe's career including the famous moment when she was photographed while her white dress flew up. Watch the Blonde teaser below.

More on Blonde

The Andrew Dominik directorial will chronicle the journey of Norma Jeane from an unknown young woman to America's sex symbol. The film is based on the best-selling novel by Joyce Carol Oates. In an interview with Netflix Queue, Armas candidly talked about her new avatar and the vision of the movie.

''Andrew’s ambitions were very clear from the start — to present a version of Marilyn Monroe’s life through her lens. He wanted the world to experience what it actually felt like to not only be Marilyn, but also Norma Jeane. I found that to be the most daring, unapologetic, and feminist take on her story that I had ever seen,'' she said.

As per Dominik, the film will dive deeper into Monroe's psyche and give a glimpse into the events that unfolded behind close doors. ''She’s deeply traumatized, and that trauma necessitates a split between a public self and a private self, which is the story of everyone, but with a famous person, that often plays out publicly, in ways that may cause additional trauma,'' he said.

''The film is sincere. It’s made with love. It’s made with good intentions. But it’s full of rage at the same time,” Dominik stated. Blonde will release on Netflix on September 23.