'Blonde' Star Ana De Armas As Marilyn Monroe Gets 11-minute Standing Ovation In Venice

Andrew Dominik's highly-anticipated film, Blonde, based on the life of Marilyn Monroe, had its world premiere on Thursday night at the Venice Film Festival, where the audience greeted it with an 11-minute standing ovation. The movie which stars actor Ana de Armas as the Hollywood legend and is based on Joyce Carol Oates' novel of the same name, has received a lot of attention.

A video shared by Deadline saw the Sala Grande audience chanting "Ana, Ana, Ana" at the end of the Netflix film. On the other hand, Armas who was all dolled up in a pink coloured dress looked gorgeous. She could be seen holding both of her hands as if she was overwhelmed by the response Marilyn Monroe's biopic was getting at the world premiere. Actor Brad Pitt was also present at the grand event and seemed to energize the crowd in the theatre.

Recently, the film was given NC-17 ratings. Ana de Armas has questioned the officials as to why the Marilyn Monroe drama is rated NC-17. As per the Hollywood Reporter, in a recent interview with the french magazine L’Officiel, Armas was asked about the rating. Responding to the question, she said,

"I didn’t understand why that happened. I can tell you a number of shows or movies that are way more explicit with a lot more sexual content than Blonde. But to tell this story it is important to show all these moments in Marilyn’s life that made her end up the way that she did. It needed to be explained. Everyone [in the cast] knew we had to go to uncomfortable places. I wasn’t the only one."

More on Blonde

Based on the novel by James Carol Oates, Blonde will focus on the legendary Marilyn Monroe's journey from when she entered the film industry in 1945 to how she became the most prominent sex symbol in cinema within no time, thereby exploring the harsh reality of the Hollywood industry that led the Niagara star to lose her sense of identity. Following its world premiere in Venice, the film will stream on the OTT giant Netflix from September 28.

Image: Twitter/@adafiles