'Blonde' Trailer Out: Ana De Armas Shines As Pop Culture Legend Marilyn Monroe; Watch

Netflix has released an all-new trailer for Blonde, starring Ana de Armas, who will be portraying the character of the legendary Marilyn Monroe. Based on the novel by James Carol Oates, Blonde will focus on Monroe's journey from when she entered the film industry in 1945 to how she became the most prominent sex symbol in cinema within no time, thereby exploring the harsh reality of the Hollywood industry that led The Niagara star to lose her sense of identity.

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe explores the harsh reality of the Hollywood industry

The new trailer that has been unveiled by Netflix on Thursday has Ana de Armas representing most iconic parts of Monroe's life in a new light, exposing issues that are somewhat still present in Hollywood. The trailer starts with Marilyn getting ready in her vanity amid which someone, who seems like her manager, knocks on the door and says, "Miss Monroe, It's Time."

Soon after then, she blows a kiss at herself by looking into the mirror and steps out for her show, while a huge crowd welcomes the actor as they shout her name. The video then cuts into Bobby Cannavale, who plays Ex-Athlete (likely one of Monroe’s spouses, baseball player Joe DiMaggio), asking her, "How did you get your start in movies?" To this, Marilyn replies while getting teary-eyed, "I guess I was discovered".

The trailer then sees Ana de Armas aka Marilyn Monroe, whose real name was Norma Jeane Mortenson, describing how she always played Marilyn Monroe onscreen even when she didn't want to. Though Marilyn acquired fame at an early stage of her life, behind the facade of success, there was a person feeling the pressure to act according to people's expectations.

She says in the trailer, "I know you're supposed to get used to it, but I just can't. I've played Marilyn Monroe, but I can't face doing another scene with her", adding, "Marilyn doesn't exist and when I come out of my dressing room, I'm Norma Jeane".

The trailer also gives glimpses into the actor fighting depression which led to her precocious death from an overdose of barbiturates in 1962, when the actress was only 36 years old and her death was ruled a probable suicide.

Norma Jeane Mortenson was born in 1926 in Los Angeles, California. In 1945, when she joined the film industry, she took the name Marilyn Monroe and quickly became the most prominent sex symbol in cinema. Blonde is all set to debut on Netflix this September 23.

Image: Instagram/@netflix