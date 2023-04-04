Blue Beetle Trailer Out, DC Fans Set For An Exhilarating Ride With First Latino Superhero

DCU released the trailer of its upcoming superhero movie titled Blue Beetle. The three-minute long trailer gives a glimpse into the chaotic life of Xolo Mariduena as Jaime Reyes, who finds an alien beetle that endows him with an armour with superpowers. Blue Beetle will be the last origin movie in the DCEU for now.

The trailer features Jaime Reyes as a college grad who returns home with aspirations for his future. However, he sees that his home is not the same as it was when he left. Fate intervenes and he embarks on a journey to find his true purpose in life. Jaime then crossed paths with the Scarab.

The trailer gets interesting when the Scarab takes over Jaime Reyes and hurls him into space. While the first look of the movie is engaging, fans finally get to see the official Blue Beetle costume and Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord, the villanous character in the film. The movie will hit the theatres on August 18, 2023.

Come see this warm, funny, wonderful film only in theaters August 18! #BlueBeetle pic.twitter.com/cLxujsaXCw — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 3, 2023

Xolo Mariduena on playing Latino superhero in Blue Beetle

While speaking to Variety, Cobra Kai actor Xolo Mariduena said, "The only thing that is on my mind right now is just the fact that he’s Latino. I have so much pride in getting to be a part of this project with Angel, someone like him." He also said that he is excited for the opportunity and will not take it lightly.

Blue Beetle star cast

Xolo Mariduena is joined by George Lopez, Raoul Max Trujillo, Elpidia Carrilo, Belissa Escobedo, Damian Alcazar, Bruna Marquezine, Adriana Barraza, Harvey Guillen, and Susa Sarandon, among others in Blue Beetle.

Is Jaime Reyes the first Blue Beetle?

As per the DC comics, Jaime is the third Blue Beetle. The first Blue Beetle was introduced in the comics in 1939 and he was Dan Garret. The second one was Ted Kord, who was introduced as Blue Beetle in 1966. The new Blue Beetle film will hit theaters on August 18, 2023.