Blue Ivy Carter Wins Second Award And Beyoncé Bags 4 Trophies At NAACP Image Awards

After her magnificent win at the Grammys 2021, Beyoncé has won big at the NAACP Image Awards this year as well. She won four awards at the ceremony. What comes as a delight for her fans, Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy Carter also won her second award after she won her first Grammy at the age of nine. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) celebrates the people of colour and appreciates their contribution in the fields of music, literature and films.

Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé win at NAACP Image Awards

Beyoncé won the Outstanding Female Artist award for her song Black Parade. She also won this award in the Oustanding Music Video category for their hit track Brown Skin Girl. The latter award was shared by Blue Ivy, WizKid and SAINt JHN. Blue Ivy had featured in the song along with her mother. This makes it Blue Ivy's second award. Beyoncé and Meghan Thee Stallion also won the award in the Outstanding duo, group or collaboration category for their track Savage. This marks Beyoncé unprecedented win at the NAACP as no one has won four awards except her this year.

NAACP Awards winners

Actor Anthony Anderson had hosted this award ceremony. Chloe x Halle won the NAACP Award in the Outstanding duo, group or collaboration (traditional) category for the song Wonder What She Thinks of Me and Outstanding soul/R&B song for Do It. They are associated with Beyoncé's label Parkwood. Drake won in the Outstanding Male Artist category for his track Laugh Now, Cry later. Doja Cat won as the Outstanding New Artist. Jon Batiste won the Outstanding instrumental jazz album for his album Music from and Inspired by Soul. Disney animated movie Soul won the Outstanding animated motion picture. Trevor Noah won the Outstanding host in a talk or news/information for his show, The Daily Show. Former President of The United States, Barack Obama won the Outstanding Nonfiction literary work for his book A Promised Land.

Beyoncé's Brown Skin Girl video

The song is sung by Beyoncé, Guyanese singer Saint Jhn, and Nigerian singer Wizkid. The song celebrates the beauty of all the brown-skinned women and appreciates their talents as well. The video features model Naomi Campbell and poet Amanda Gorman.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from Brown Skin Girl video and @Beyoncé Instagram