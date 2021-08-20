BMF A.k.a. Black Mafia Family To Star Eminem As 'White Boy Rick'; First Trailer Out

The Black Mafia Family is here! Starz has just launched the first trailer for the upcoming series, BMF which has been produced by popular rapper 50 Cent. Not only this, but BMF will star another major rapper, whom fans are excitedly waiting to see return to the screen, Marshall Mathers aka Eminem.

Black Mafia Family aka BMF premieres on September 26 on Starz.

50 Cent's BMF drops new trailer

Starz has just released the first trailer for their Black Mafia Family i.e. BMF. Curtis Jackson aka 50 Cent has been a close collaborator with the aforementioned network, since he also appeared on and co-created what is arguably the network's highest-rated series, Power. The series stars Demetrious "Lil Meech" Flenory Jr. and Da'Vinchi in the lead roles.

The official description for the series reads:

BMF is inspired by the true story of two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country. Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory’s charismatic leadership, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory’s business acumen and the fraternal partnership’s vision beyond the drug trade and into the world of Hip Hop would render the brothers iconic on a global level. Their unwavering belief in family loyalty would be the cornerstone of their partnership and the crux of their eventual estrangement. This is a story about love, family, and capitalism in the pursuit of the American dream.

The show basically follows Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory as they go from small-time dealers to becoming the founders of one of the USA's most powerful crime families. Speaking at Starz' TCA panel for BMF, 50 Cent compared it to his own series Power and said:

Power is fictional. This is a true story, a completely different project. BMF is an organically bigger version of Power. I have constantly said it will outperform Power.

Several famous names like Russell Hornsby, Wood Harris, La La Anthony, Snoop Dogg, and Eminem are slated to make cameos. Eminem will reportedly play, Richard Wershe Jr. aka White Boy Rick, who became the youngest informant in FBI history before being arrested at 17 and sentence to life in prison. Speaking about bringing Eminem into the fold, the BMF EP at the aforementioned panel said:

Really, it was Randy’s idea to get Marshall to come out to play White Boy Rick. I wasn’t sure I could make it happen.

The EP also spoke about using tech to make the 48-year-old Rap God look like an adolescent, adding:

We used the same technology that Martin Scorsese used in The Irishman to get him back to his teenage years as White Boy Rick. It adds a little splash.

IMAGE - BLACK MAFIA FAMILY INSTA/ AP