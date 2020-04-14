Bob Iger Takes Command Of Disney Again As It Faces Major Losses Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Bob Iger had recently stepped down from the position of Disney CEO back on February 25, 2020. The leadership duties were then passed on to Bob Chapek with Iger only on-board to provide creative direction for the company. But as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has hit Disney and other entertainment entities across the globe hard, Bob Iger has taken back the leadership command at Disney.

Bob Iger resumes Disney responsibilities

It had only been a few months since bob Iger laid back and relaxed from his responsibilities as Disney CEO. He is currently holding the position of executive chairman while Bob Chapek holds the prestigious CEO position. But, while speaking to a leading news daily in the USA, Bob Iger was asked to share his thoughts about how Disney can navigate through the losses and survive through the coronavirus pandemic.

Bob Iger expressed that a crisis of this magnitude has not been experienced by Disney. The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Disney is huge, as expressed by Iger himself. The company is reportedly losing at least $30 million every day as the coronavirus pandemic has locked down Disney attractions across the globe. Bob expressed that he has been working actively with Chapek in order to contend the crisis in-hand. Besides this, Bob Iger also expressed that as he ran Disney for 15 years, it is only understandable if he takes command again during testing times. Disney has also taken in various campaigns to provide services and support communities associated with the company.

The Walt Disney Company and its businesses have come together to support communities and caregivers during the COVID-19 crisis. Read about some of the many actions Disney has taken in recent days and weeks: https://t.co/1DUc9FxR8u pic.twitter.com/r2uKsvXrV8 — Walt Disney Company (@WaltDisneyCo) April 1, 2020

