Bob Marley Biopic Ropes In 'One Night In Miami' Star Kingsley Ben-Adir As Music Icon

Casting for a biopic on an iconic name like Bob Marley would not be an easy task. The hunt to find the right actor who could portray the legend went on for a year. The makers' search ended with Kingsley Ben-Adir finally being cast for the role.

The movie is being backed by Paramount Pictures. Reinaldo Marcus Green, who is currently in the news after his movie King Richard starring Will Smith was nominated for the Oscars in the Best Picture category, will be helming the project.

Kingsley Ben-Adir to star in Bob Marley biopic

Kingsley Ben-Adir, as per a report on Deadline, will be stepping into the shoes of the legendary reggae singer. The movie is being penned by Zach Baylin, Frank E. Flowers and Terence Winter. With the cult following that Bob Marley possesses, the role was being chased by many actors. He was cast after the makers conducted numerous screen tests and held talks with multiple actors. The casting process was being overseen by Green and the top officials at Paramount.

Kingsley emerged as the frontrunner for the character, before being finalised by the makers in the end. Bob Marley had become a popular figure in the music scene in the '60s, first starting out as a band, before going solo. He then belted hits after hits like Get Up, Stand Up, One Love, Redemption Song, among others.

He was just 36 when he passed away after a battle with cancer.

Kingsley Ben-Adir on professional front

Kingsley is known for portraying the character Malcolm X in One Night in Miami. The 35-year-old had shot to fame by working in numerous plays at the start of his career. The actor had also enacted the part of former President Barack Obama in the series The Comedy Rule. Among the other projects in the pipeline for him including his entry into the Marvel Cinematic universe with the movie Secret Invasion. His initial claim to fame was in the series Vera. He then played the character of Karim Washington in the Netflix show The OA. Among the other well-known works of his career was in the series Peaky Blinders.