Bob Marley One Love Trailer Out, Kingsley Ben-Adir Sends Out The Message Of Peace

The Bob Marley biopic appears to be finally on its way to a grand release. The makers of Bob Marley: One Love recently released the trailer for the musical biopic. The film chronicles the life and death of Jamaican singing sensation Bob Marley who rose to global acclaim and appreciation.

3 things you need to know

Bob Marley was also lovingly referred to as Tuff Gong by those around him, which is exactly what he ended up naming his recording studio.

He is largely recognised for being inspired by and eventually massively contributing to the musical genre of Reggae - a theme which plays a notable part in the teaser trailer.

Bob Marley is being directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, who is also known for directing King Richard, starring Will Smith.

Reggae takes centerstage

The trailer traces Marley's impact on the lives of his ardent listeners as well as the revolution he managed to stir in their hearts. A highlight of the trailer is the bit where Ben-Adir, speaking in Marley's accent, states how the music and the message cannot be separated. When asked what is the message, Ben-Adir's Marley says, "peace".



Kingsley Ben-Adir, best known for his roles in Peaky Blinders and the currently streaming Secret invasion, headlines this Marley biopic. Lashana Lynch stars opposite Ben-Adir as wife Rita Marley. What's more, the film is being produced by the singing sensation's own son, Ziggy Marley. Bob Marley: One Love, is eyeing a 2024 release.

Bob Marley: One Love is not Reinaldo Marcus Green's first biopic

Director Reinaldo Marcus Green has also previously directed King Richard starring Will Smith. The film sensitively but powerfully centrelines the force fueling the lives and glorious careers of ace tennis players Serena Williams and Venus Williams and their father Richard Williams. Smith ended up bagging an Oscar for his portrayal of Williams, amid 5 other nominations the Green helmed directorial yielded.