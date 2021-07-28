Bob Odenkirk Rushed To Hospital After Collapsing On Sets On 'Better Call Saul'

Actor Bob Odenkirk, the series lead of Better Call Saul, collapsed on the sets of the show on Tuesday and was immediately taken to a hospital. The actor was shooting for the sixth and final season of the Breaking Bad spinoff series in new Mexico when the incident happened, according to Hollywood Reporter. The crew members immediately called for an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night. Odenkirk is still undergoing medical treatment whereas the cause of the collapse is still unknown.

The actor was on sets of Better Call Saul's sixth and final season, which is underway in its production stage in Albuquerque, New Mexico after its scheduled start in March. While it still remains to be seen how long will the actor be hospitalised, representatives for Sony Pictures Television, which produces the acclaimed series, did not comment on the incident.

The actor has been nominated for four Emmys for playing lawyer Jimmy McGill, a role he originated on AMC's Emmy-winning drama, Breaking Bad. He will be seen reprising the role and leading the call sheet in the spinoff season. The spinoff will focus on the conman-turned small-time lawyer Jimmy McGill, which will be set six years before the events of Breaking Bad, and will focus on his journey from a lawyer to a criminal for hire Saul Goodman. The sixth season was slated to premiere this year but got pushed back due to pandemic-related delays and is not set for a release in 2022.

Wishing him a speedy recovery, Michael McKean, Odenkirk’s co-star who played his brother on the show, took to his social media, among many others. Even his colleague David cross, who starred with him in an HBO series, took to his social media wishing the actor good health. “I will share what I know when I can but Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually. He WILL get through this.”, he tweeted.

Before the Saul role, which he also played on Breaking Bad, Bob Odenkirk was famously recognize for his contribution to Mr. Show With Bob and David, a sketchy comedy series that he developed with David Cross that originally aired on HBO from 1995 to 1998. For his writing in The Ben Stiller Show and on Saturday Night Live, the actor has been awarded two Emmys.

He has also played pivotal roles in movies like the Post, Little Women, and Nobody as well as appeared in HBO's The Larry Sanders Show.

